Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Aug. 29

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Boyajian, Ronald, 60, Fresno, Aug. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations

Casillas, Isaiah, 20, Fresno, Aug. 24, Cairns Funeral Home

Clevenger, Truman E., 87, Porterville, Aug. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Garcia, Destiny Belen, 17, Porterville, Aug. 25, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Jakobczak, Walter Joseph, 63, Fresno, Aug. 6, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Lopez-Moreno, Homero Salvador, 23, Parlier, Aug. 23, Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home

Newson, Tonya, 53, Fresno, Aug. 14, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Salkoski, Hazel Grace, 97, Porterville, Aug. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Schlichting, William Jansen, 87, Fresno, Aug. 21, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Shimamoto, Toshio, 91, Selma, Aug. 26, Lisle Funeral Home

