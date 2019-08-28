Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Aug. 29
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Boyajian, Ronald, 60, Fresno, Aug. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations
Casillas, Isaiah, 20, Fresno, Aug. 24, Cairns Funeral Home
Clevenger, Truman E., 87, Porterville, Aug. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Garcia, Destiny Belen, 17, Porterville, Aug. 25, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Jakobczak, Walter Joseph, 63, Fresno, Aug. 6, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Lopez-Moreno, Homero Salvador, 23, Parlier, Aug. 23, Wallin's Parlier Funeral Home
Newson, Tonya, 53, Fresno, Aug. 14, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Salkoski, Hazel Grace, 97, Porterville, Aug. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Schlichting, William Jansen, 87, Fresno, Aug. 21, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Shimamoto, Toshio, 91, Selma, Aug. 26, Lisle Funeral Home
