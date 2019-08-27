Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Aug. 28

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bernardasci, James, 81, Kingsburg, Aug. 24, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Bower, Elizabeth Ann, 91, Fresno, Aug. 24, Affordable Direct Cremation

Brewer, Freddie, 70, Fresno, Aug. 8, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Burchell, Robert “Mike”, 57, Porterville, Aug. 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Cross, Lowell Curtis, 71, Fresno, Aug. 17, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Encinas, Nick, 97, Porterville, Aug. 26, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Hamilton, Halfred Alva, 90, Fresno, Aug. 24, Serenity Funeral Services

Hicks, Wilma, 69, Porterville, Aug. 26, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Jonson, Svea, 96, Fresno, Aug. 22, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Leon, Angelina Del Rio, 91, Fresno, Aug. 22, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Serrano, Mina, 22, Fresno, Aug. 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Walton, James, 74, Fresno, Aug. 15, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Weinberg, Deborah Ann, 68, Fresno, Aug. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations

Xayyaphiou, Pheuy, 76, Fresno, Aug. 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

