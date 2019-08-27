Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Aug. 28
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bernardasci, James, 81, Kingsburg, Aug. 24, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Bower, Elizabeth Ann, 91, Fresno, Aug. 24, Affordable Direct Cremation
Brewer, Freddie, 70, Fresno, Aug. 8, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Burchell, Robert “Mike”, 57, Porterville, Aug. 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Cross, Lowell Curtis, 71, Fresno, Aug. 17, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Encinas, Nick, 97, Porterville, Aug. 26, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Hamilton, Halfred Alva, 90, Fresno, Aug. 24, Serenity Funeral Services
Hicks, Wilma, 69, Porterville, Aug. 26, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Jonson, Svea, 96, Fresno, Aug. 22, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Leon, Angelina Del Rio, 91, Fresno, Aug. 22, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Serrano, Mina, 22, Fresno, Aug. 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Walton, James, 74, Fresno, Aug. 15, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Weinberg, Deborah Ann, 68, Fresno, Aug. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations
Xayyaphiou, Pheuy, 76, Fresno, Aug. 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
