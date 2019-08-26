Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Aug. 27

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Andres, Escolastica, 64, Reedley, Aug. 21, Cairns Funeral Home

Ashley, James Warren, 78, Fresno, Aug. 17, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Blanco, Aurelia G., 63, Fowler, Aug. 20, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home

Brandehoff, Julianna, 33, Fresno, Aug. 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Cabral, Hope, 68, Madera, Aug. 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Cook, Frieda, 96, Fresno, Aug. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Gonzales, Rachel, 50, Tulare, Aug. 25, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Kensavath, Phoukhong, 55, Fresno, Aug. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Mata Medina, Maria Gloria, 72, Fresno, Aug. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Miller, Phyllis I., 94, Madera, Aug. 21, Cairns Funeral Home

Molina Zepeda, Leopoldo, 67, Fresno, Aug. 22, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Newton, Dolores Maxine, 88, Clovis, Aug. 23, Boice Funeral Home

Pineda, Ciprian, 65, Fresno, Aug. 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Samaniego, Christian, 24, Porterville, Aug. 24, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Shafer, Ted, 79, Porterville, Aug. 24, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Strong, Betty L., 87, Porterville, Aug. 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Zaragoza, Sr., Manuel Miguel, 61, Fresno, Aug. 18, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

