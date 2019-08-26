Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Aug. 27
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Andres, Escolastica, 64, Reedley, Aug. 21, Cairns Funeral Home
Ashley, James Warren, 78, Fresno, Aug. 17, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Blanco, Aurelia G., 63, Fowler, Aug. 20, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home
Brandehoff, Julianna, 33, Fresno, Aug. 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Cabral, Hope, 68, Madera, Aug. 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Cook, Frieda, 96, Fresno, Aug. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Gonzales, Rachel, 50, Tulare, Aug. 25, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Kensavath, Phoukhong, 55, Fresno, Aug. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Mata Medina, Maria Gloria, 72, Fresno, Aug. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Miller, Phyllis I., 94, Madera, Aug. 21, Cairns Funeral Home
Molina Zepeda, Leopoldo, 67, Fresno, Aug. 22, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Newton, Dolores Maxine, 88, Clovis, Aug. 23, Boice Funeral Home
Pineda, Ciprian, 65, Fresno, Aug. 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Samaniego, Christian, 24, Porterville, Aug. 24, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Shafer, Ted, 79, Porterville, Aug. 24, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Strong, Betty L., 87, Porterville, Aug. 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Zaragoza, Sr., Manuel Miguel, 61, Fresno, Aug. 18, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
