Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Aug. 23
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Ayala, Maria G., 92, Orange Cove, Aug. 21, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Castillo, Theodore, 88, Fresno, Aug. 17, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Gaspar, Maria, 91, Tulare, Aug. 22, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Guitierrez, Emily, 61, Tulare, Aug. 21, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Hartman, Weldon, 86, Porterville, Aug. 22, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Jackson Sr., Mark Anthony, 50, Fresno, Aug. 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Malloy, Cheryl, 75, Fresno, Aug. 20, farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Moya, Rufus Esparza, 81, Porterville, July 30, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Pinedo, Guadalupe Soria, 80, Dinuba, Aug. 21, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Ricketts, Lora, 87, Madera, Aug. 16, Jay Chapel
Sampedro, Michael Viviano , 31, Fresno, Aug. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Skaggs, Bernice, 89, Visalia, Aug. 18, Lisle Funeral Home
Truitt, Larry Donald, 81, Clovis, Aug. 21, Affordable Direct Cremations
