Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Friday, Aug. 23

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Ayala, Maria G., 92, Orange Cove, Aug. 21, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Castillo, Theodore, 88, Fresno, Aug. 17, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Gaspar, Maria, 91, Tulare, Aug. 22, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Guitierrez, Emily, 61, Tulare, Aug. 21, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Hartman, Weldon, 86, Porterville, Aug. 22, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Jackson Sr., Mark Anthony, 50, Fresno, Aug. 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Malloy, Cheryl, 75, Fresno, Aug. 20, farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Moya, Rufus Esparza, 81, Porterville, July 30, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Pinedo, Guadalupe Soria, 80, Dinuba, Aug. 21, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Ricketts, Lora, 87, Madera, Aug. 16, Jay Chapel

Sampedro, Michael Viviano , 31, Fresno, Aug. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Skaggs, Bernice, 89, Visalia, Aug. 18, Lisle Funeral Home

Truitt, Larry Donald, 81, Clovis, Aug. 21, Affordable Direct Cremations

