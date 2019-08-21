Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Aug. 22
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Blanton, Brian, 24, Fresno, Aug. 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Caldwell, Carrie Lynn, 71, Fresno, Aug. 18, Lisle Funeral Home
Chapman, Garry Andrew, 61, Clovis, Aug. 20, Serenity Funeral Services
Evans, Forrest B., 84, Clovis, Aug. 17, Boice Funeral Home
Fleeman, Marie Josephine, 91, Clovis, Aug. 18, Sunset Funeral Services
Green, Donald Lee, 89, Fresno, Aug. 19, Serenity Funeral Services
Hight, Nancy Jane, 75, Fresno, Aug. 15, Lisle Funeral Home
Mano, Pauline, 76, Visalia, Aug. 19, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Mayfield, Grace, 102, Clovis, Aug. 8, Clovis Funeral Chapel
McMurray, Barton J., 68, Sanger, Aug. 16, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Mugnaini, Theodora, 97, Fresno, Aug. 14, Neptune Society of Central California
Munoz, Eugenio Rodriguez , 65, Fresno, Aug. 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Rios, Irene H., 68, Firebaugh, Aug. 2, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Sanchez, Frank Rodriguez, 94, Fresno, Aug. 16, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Soumphonphakdy, Bounna, 62, Fresno, Aug. 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Torrez, Esther Garcia, 69, Kerman, Aug. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Comments