Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Aug. 21

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Burton, Roy L., 63, Reedley, Aug. 18, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Camp, Freida Bell, 93, Clovis, Aug. 17, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Cavaletto, Robert, 81, Madera, Aug. 17, Jay Chapel

Clark, James Benson, 86, Fresno, Aug. 17, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Dunn, Mabel Lorraine, 95, Fresno, July 31, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Flores Sr., Henry, 90, Fresno, Aug. 17, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Homes

Gilliland, Richard Steve Tyler, 40, Fresno, July 31, Edward A.Cooper Cremation Society, Inc.

Gunther, Laverne, 88, Fresno, Aug. 16, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Halliburton, Tom, 75, Fresno, Aug. 17, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Harper, Christopher Shawn, 38, Fresno, Aug. 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

Johnson, Leland, 80, Clovis, Aug. 17, Affordable Direct Cremations

Jordan, Miriam, 61, Fresno, Aug. 17, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Lelis, Cristina A., 67, Porterville, Aug. 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Lowe Jr., Moses, 88, Fresno, Aug. 12, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Madrigal Garcia, Juan, 58, Porterville, Aug. 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Martinez, Raymond N., 94, Tulare, Aug. 20, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Mercado, Robert John, 56, Sanger, Aug. 13, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Montalvo Martinez, Maria del Rosario, 47, Fresno, July 29, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Quiroz, Jose, 79, Fresno, Aug. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Roberts, Karen Lynn, 69, Friant, Aug. 18, Neptune Society of Central California

Ross, Sheila, 62, Tulare, Aug. 19, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Roth, Ina Kathryn, 92, Fresno, Aug. 18, Serenity Funeral Services

Tate Sr., John, 55, Fresno, Aug. 11, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Vanderslice, Anne, 73, Fresno, Aug. 17, Serenity Funeral Services

Velasco, Alberto Gildo, 63, Auberry, Aug. 16, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Zavala, Luis Francisco, 41, Fresno, Aug. 9, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

