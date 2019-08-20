Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Wednesday, Aug. 21
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Burton, Roy L., 63, Reedley, Aug. 18, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Camp, Freida Bell, 93, Clovis, Aug. 17, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Cavaletto, Robert, 81, Madera, Aug. 17, Jay Chapel
Clark, James Benson, 86, Fresno, Aug. 17, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Dunn, Mabel Lorraine, 95, Fresno, July 31, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Flores Sr., Henry, 90, Fresno, Aug. 17, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Homes
Gilliland, Richard Steve Tyler, 40, Fresno, July 31, Edward A.Cooper Cremation Society, Inc.
Gunther, Laverne, 88, Fresno, Aug. 16, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Halliburton, Tom, 75, Fresno, Aug. 17, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Harper, Christopher Shawn, 38, Fresno, Aug. 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
Johnson, Leland, 80, Clovis, Aug. 17, Affordable Direct Cremations
Jordan, Miriam, 61, Fresno, Aug. 17, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Lelis, Cristina A., 67, Porterville, Aug. 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Lowe Jr., Moses, 88, Fresno, Aug. 12, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Madrigal Garcia, Juan, 58, Porterville, Aug. 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Martinez, Raymond N., 94, Tulare, Aug. 20, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Mercado, Robert John, 56, Sanger, Aug. 13, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Montalvo Martinez, Maria del Rosario, 47, Fresno, July 29, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Quiroz, Jose, 79, Fresno, Aug. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Roberts, Karen Lynn, 69, Friant, Aug. 18, Neptune Society of Central California
Ross, Sheila, 62, Tulare, Aug. 19, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Roth, Ina Kathryn, 92, Fresno, Aug. 18, Serenity Funeral Services
Tate Sr., John, 55, Fresno, Aug. 11, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Vanderslice, Anne, 73, Fresno, Aug. 17, Serenity Funeral Services
Velasco, Alberto Gildo, 63, Auberry, Aug. 16, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Zavala, Luis Francisco, 41, Fresno, Aug. 9, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Comments