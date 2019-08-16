Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Aug. 17
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Atchison, Alma A., 75, Porterville, Aug. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Cassidy, Lorene, 96, Woodlake, Aug. 15, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter
Garner Jr., Melvin, 43, Fresno, July 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Griggs, Ronald, 78, Riverdale, Aug. 13, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Osborne, Kenneth , 77, Kingsburg, Aug. 13, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Phath, Khluoy, 88, Fresno, Aug. 11, Chapel of the Light
Pitts, John, 70, Fresno, Aug. 1, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Seiler, Richard Jack, 91, Fresno, Aug. 9, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Sorondo, Donald, 87, Fresno, Aug. 11, Chapel of the Light
Valles, Rosendo, 84, Fresno, Aug. 12, Chapel of the Light
Wells, Bonnie, 83, Exeter, Aug. 13, Smith Family Chapel
Wiles, Marvin David, 71, Fresno, Aug. 13, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Willis Sr., Richard, 72, Clovis, Aug. 7, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Wong, Yam Fong, 95, Fresno, July 29, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Comments