Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Saturday, Aug. 17

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Atchison, Alma A., 75, Porterville, Aug. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Cassidy, Lorene, 96, Woodlake, Aug. 15, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter

Garner Jr., Melvin, 43, Fresno, July 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Griggs, Ronald, 78, Riverdale, Aug. 13, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Osborne, Kenneth , 77, Kingsburg, Aug. 13, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Phath, Khluoy, 88, Fresno, Aug. 11, Chapel of the Light

Pitts, John, 70, Fresno, Aug. 1, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Seiler, Richard Jack, 91, Fresno, Aug. 9, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Sorondo, Donald, 87, Fresno, Aug. 11, Chapel of the Light

Valles, Rosendo, 84, Fresno, Aug. 12, Chapel of the Light

Wells, Bonnie, 83, Exeter, Aug. 13, Smith Family Chapel

Wiles, Marvin David, 71, Fresno, Aug. 13, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Willis Sr., Richard, 72, Clovis, Aug. 7, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Wong, Yam Fong, 95, Fresno, July 29, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

