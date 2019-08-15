Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Aug. 15
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Brummett, Joshua, 46, Fresno, July 27, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Carbray, John Louis, 80, Fresno, Aug. 10, Farewell-Clovis Arrangement Center
Cha, Lawrence, 90, Porterville, Aug. 14, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Cisneros, Juan Manuel, 56, Fresno, Aug. 5, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Crough, Deanna Kay, 80, Fresno, Aug. 9, Farewell Funeral Home Palm Bluffs
Dzerigian, Lucille Anita, 96, Fresno, Aug. 12, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Franco, Perez, Jose, 66, Fresno, Aug. 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Galvez, Leovegilda D., 93, Modesto, formerly of Fresno Aug. 13, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Guerra, Edward Ray, 48, Fresno, Aug. 12, Affordable Direct Cremations
Hairabedian, Yeghia D., 66, Fresno, Aug. 8, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home
Kasabian, John Charles, 68, Fresno, Aug. 7, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Lee, Donnie, 64, Reedley, April 27, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Mendoza, Amalia, 73, Clovis, Aug. 10, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Ridge, Kent C., 81, Madera, Aug. 11, Farewell-Clovis Arrangement Center
Silva, Sally, 85, Fresno, Aug. 6, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Spjute, Jacqueline Diane, 91, Clovis, Aug. 12, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
