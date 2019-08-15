Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Aug. 15

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Brummett, Joshua, 46, Fresno, July 27, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Carbray, John Louis, 80, Fresno, Aug. 10, Farewell-Clovis Arrangement Center

Cha, Lawrence, 90, Porterville, Aug. 14, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Cisneros, Juan Manuel, 56, Fresno, Aug. 5, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Crough, Deanna Kay, 80, Fresno, Aug. 9, Farewell Funeral Home Palm Bluffs

Dzerigian, Lucille Anita, 96, Fresno, Aug. 12, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Franco, Perez, Jose, 66, Fresno, Aug. 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Galvez, Leovegilda D., 93, Modesto, formerly of Fresno Aug. 13, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Guerra, Edward Ray, 48, Fresno, Aug. 12, Affordable Direct Cremations

Hairabedian, Yeghia D., 66, Fresno, Aug. 8, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home

Kasabian, John Charles, 68, Fresno, Aug. 7, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Lee, Donnie, 64, Reedley, April 27, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Mendoza, Amalia, 73, Clovis, Aug. 10, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Ridge, Kent C., 81, Madera, Aug. 11, Farewell-Clovis Arrangement Center

Silva, Sally, 85, Fresno, Aug. 6, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Spjute, Jacqueline Diane, 91, Clovis, Aug. 12, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

  Comments  