Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Aug. 15

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Adams, Wayne P., 82, Fresno, Aug. 12, Boice Funeral Home

Beaver, Marshanna Rose, 49, Porterville, Aug. 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Brewer, James Edward, 71, Porterville, Aug. 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Escalon, Charlotte Teresa, 87, Porterville, Aug. 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Galbraith, Mitchell Gene, 85, Porterville, Aug. 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Haynes, Brenda Regina, 63, Fresno, July 28, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

McCrillis, Arlen Leo, 101, Porterville, Aug. 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Nance, Joanne Shirley, 92, Fresno, Aug. 6, Jay Chapel

Nava, Manuel, 57, Porterville, Aug. 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Nemme, Saima, 93, Fresno, Aug. 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Ramirez, Maria Reyes, 73, Fresno, Aug. 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Randall Jr., Stewart, 65, Fresno, July 25, Jay Chapel

Rector, Larry Dean, 49, Porterville, Aug. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Rossotti, Joe, 93, Fresno, Aug. 10, Jay Chapel

Sayarath, Put, 72, Fresno, Aug. 13, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Silva, Carlos Joe, 70, Fresno, Aug. 10, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Spinelli, Josephine Margaret, 94, Madera, Aug. 7, Jay Chapel

Underhill, Jackie Lavonne, 71, Lindsay, Aug. 12, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

