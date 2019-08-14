Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Thursday, Aug. 15
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Adams, Wayne P., 82, Fresno, Aug. 12, Boice Funeral Home
Beaver, Marshanna Rose, 49, Porterville, Aug. 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Brewer, James Edward, 71, Porterville, Aug. 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Escalon, Charlotte Teresa, 87, Porterville, Aug. 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Galbraith, Mitchell Gene, 85, Porterville, Aug. 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Haynes, Brenda Regina, 63, Fresno, July 28, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
McCrillis, Arlen Leo, 101, Porterville, Aug. 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Nance, Joanne Shirley, 92, Fresno, Aug. 6, Jay Chapel
Nava, Manuel, 57, Porterville, Aug. 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Nemme, Saima, 93, Fresno, Aug. 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Ramirez, Maria Reyes, 73, Fresno, Aug. 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Randall Jr., Stewart, 65, Fresno, July 25, Jay Chapel
Rector, Larry Dean, 49, Porterville, Aug. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Rossotti, Joe, 93, Fresno, Aug. 10, Jay Chapel
Sayarath, Put, 72, Fresno, Aug. 13, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Silva, Carlos Joe, 70, Fresno, Aug. 10, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Spinelli, Josephine Margaret, 94, Madera, Aug. 7, Jay Chapel
Underhill, Jackie Lavonne, 71, Lindsay, Aug. 12, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
