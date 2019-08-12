Death Notices
Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Aug. 13
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Abrahamian, Kenneth, 95, Fresno, Aug. 6, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Barnes Jr., Jerry Lee, 32, Porterville, Aug. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Cook, Charles E., 59, Clovis, Aug. 7, Boice Funeral Home
Galvan, Gonzalo, 65, Porterville, Aug. 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Gutierrez Morales, Jesus, 78, Reedley, Aug. 9, Cairns Funeral Home
Lopez, Antonio, 32, Reedley, Aug. 6, Cairns Funeral Home
Ludtke, Else, 93, Fowler, Aug. 9, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home
Merk, Herbert Lloyd, 90, Sanger, Aug. 9, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Shwetzer, Gary Gordan, 77, Clovis, July 1, Boice Funeral Home
Stanton Walters, Deborah, 59, Porterville, Aug. 11, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Thompson, Lisa Marie, 53, Clovis, Aug. 8, Lisle Funeral Home
