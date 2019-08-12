Death Notices

Fresno-area death notices for Tuesday, Aug. 13

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Abrahamian, Kenneth, 95, Fresno, Aug. 6, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Barnes Jr., Jerry Lee, 32, Porterville, Aug. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Cook, Charles E., 59, Clovis, Aug. 7, Boice Funeral Home

Galvan, Gonzalo, 65, Porterville, Aug. 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Gutierrez Morales, Jesus, 78, Reedley, Aug. 9, Cairns Funeral Home

Lopez, Antonio, 32, Reedley, Aug. 6, Cairns Funeral Home

Ludtke, Else, 93, Fowler, Aug. 9, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home

Merk, Herbert Lloyd, 90, Sanger, Aug. 9, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Shwetzer, Gary Gordan, 77, Clovis, July 1, Boice Funeral Home

Stanton Walters, Deborah, 59, Porterville, Aug. 11, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Thompson, Lisa Marie, 53, Clovis, Aug. 8, Lisle Funeral Home

  Comments  