Death notices & names in Fresno, CA area for Aug. 10, 2019

Fresno, Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Chamberlin, Lorraine, 80, Visalia, Aug. 8, Smith Family Chapel, Exeter

Flores, Larry, 39, Fresno, Aug. 7, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Garcia, Martin Arredondo, 73, Kerman, July 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Hill, Maria C., 91, Hanford, July 31, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel, Visalia

Horton, Lois Belle, 98, Fresno, Aug. 8, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Lowe, Faye Wenell, 81, Kerman, Aug. 5, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Luten III, John W., 57, Springville, Aug. 8, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

MacLean, Betty Jane, 86 Springville, Aug. 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Martinez, Freddy, 71, Clovis, Aug. 6, Boice Funeral Home

Nelson, Dorothy Mae, 95, Fresno, Aug. 6, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Phillips, Letricia Darlene, 66, Hanford, July 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Rodriguez, Marcelina C., 93, Orange Cove, Aug. 7, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Rogers, David Malcolm, 78, Visalia, Aug. 9, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Ruiz Sr., Jose Alfredo, 59, Porterville, Aug. 5, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Ruiz, Samuel V., 49, Porterville, Aug. 7, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Waggle, Carl Richard, 91, Porterville, Aug. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Whisman, Ernest L., 88, Tulare, Aug. 8, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

