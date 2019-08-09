Death Notices
Death notices & names in Fresno, CA area for Aug. 10, 2019
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Chamberlin, Lorraine, 80, Visalia, Aug. 8, Smith Family Chapel, Exeter
Flores, Larry, 39, Fresno, Aug. 7, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Garcia, Martin Arredondo, 73, Kerman, July 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Hill, Maria C., 91, Hanford, July 31, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel, Visalia
Horton, Lois Belle, 98, Fresno, Aug. 8, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Lowe, Faye Wenell, 81, Kerman, Aug. 5, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Luten III, John W., 57, Springville, Aug. 8, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
MacLean, Betty Jane, 86 Springville, Aug. 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Martinez, Freddy, 71, Clovis, Aug. 6, Boice Funeral Home
Nelson, Dorothy Mae, 95, Fresno, Aug. 6, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Phillips, Letricia Darlene, 66, Hanford, July 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Rodriguez, Marcelina C., 93, Orange Cove, Aug. 7, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Rogers, David Malcolm, 78, Visalia, Aug. 9, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Ruiz Sr., Jose Alfredo, 59, Porterville, Aug. 5, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Ruiz, Samuel V., 49, Porterville, Aug. 7, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Waggle, Carl Richard, 91, Porterville, Aug. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Whisman, Ernest L., 88, Tulare, Aug. 8, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Comments