Death notices & names in Fresno, CA area for Aug. 9, 2019

Fresno, Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Hofstetter, Judy, 68, Tulare, Aug. 2, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Richardson, Ruthie Christene, 82, Fresno, July 31, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Salciedo, Michael Manuel, 40, Fresno, July 23, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Watts, Mary Elizabeth, 86, Fresno, Aug. 6, Boice Funeral Home

