Death Notices
Death notices & names in Fresno, CA area for Aug. 9, 2019
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Hofstetter, Judy, 68, Tulare, Aug. 2, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Richardson, Ruthie Christene, 82, Fresno, July 31, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Salciedo, Michael Manuel, 40, Fresno, July 23, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Watts, Mary Elizabeth, 86, Fresno, Aug. 6, Boice Funeral Home
