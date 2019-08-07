Death Notices

Death notices & names in Fresno, CA area for Aug. 8, 2019

Fresno, Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alonzo, Angie Sanchez, 70, Sanger, Aug. 6, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Burnett Woods, Juanita, 71, Fresno, July 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Burton, Keith E., 60, Visalia, Aug. 3, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

Calderon Marquez, Esther, 78, Visalia, Aug. 4, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

Castro, Camilo V., 92, Dinuba, Aug. 5, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Clements, Gregory Dean, 60, Madera, Aug. 3, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Garcia Williams, Theresa, 67, Fresno, July 31, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Johnson, Lance Dale, 69, Fresno, Aug. 1, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Martinez, Jose, 64, Fresno, March 3, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Ortega Sr., Henry Mercado, 95, Fresno, Aug. 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Padilla, Joseph G., 88, Fresno, Aug. 3, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Pedroza, Stephanie R., 44, Fresno, Aug. 5, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Wolf, David, 58, Fresno, July 31, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

