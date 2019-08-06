Death Notices
Death notices & names in Fresno, CA area for Aug. 7, 2019
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Babb, William, 53, Tulare, Aug. 5, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Bargas, Ray, 70, Fresno, Aug. 5, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Battle, Gary, 55, Fresno, July 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Eggman, Andrew Max, 89, Terra Bella, Aug. 3, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Flynn, Bill, 85, Auberry, Aug. 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Gomez Ruiz, Maria Luisa, 84, Fresno, July 29, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Henderson, Jerry G., 79, Porterville, Aug. 3, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Hinton, Eugene Carl, 88, Porterville, Aug. 2, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Innis, David James, 89, Visalia, Aug. 1, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Khounvixay, Levi, 31, Fresno, Aug. 4, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Manzo, Consuelo, 72, Parlier, Aug. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Minnis, Janith, 77, Fresno, July 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Nunez, Severo, 56, Porterville, Aug. 6, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Pitts, Kevin, 26, Fresno, July 25, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Reed, Dajon Don, 24, Fresno, July 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Rodriguez, Juan R., 85, Porterville, Aug. 3, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Salazar, David, 40, Fresno, July 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Syzemore, Roy William, 67, Fresno, Aug. 3, Boice Funeral Home
Takemoto, Kenneth Kenso, 69, Sanger, Aug. 4, Lisle Funeral Home
Trumbly, Cynthia, 59, Lemoore, Aug. 4, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Valero, Barbara Cline, 84, Visalia, Aug. 2, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
