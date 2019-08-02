Death Notices
Death notices & names in Fresno, CA area for Aug. 3, 2019
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Cisneros, Sergio, 26, Fresno, July 29, Chapel of the Light
Cooley, William L., 87, Madera, Aug. 1, Jay Chapel
Dean, Albert LeRoy, 89, Sanger, July 14, Chapel of the Light
Farrell, Fern, 103, Fresno, July 31, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Guzman, Anna, 98, Fresno, July 24, Chapel of the Light
Harris, Curley, 89, Fresno, July 24, Chapel of the Light
Hixon, Minnie Ann, 86, Fresno, July 31, Affordable Direct Cremations
Jones, Sim, 93, Fresno, July 22, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Kitaoka, Elizabeth, 67, Dinuba, July 22, Chapel of the Light
Nguyen, Vu Huu, 94, Fresno, July 26, Chapel of the Light
Plumlee, Wade, 59, Exeter, July 4, Smith Family Chapel
Rockwell, Deborah A., 65, Visalia, Aug. 1, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel, Visalia
Spomer Sr., Earl G., 95, Fresno, July 8, Chapel of the Light
Warren, Thomas A., 58, Visalia, July 30, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel, Visalia
Comments