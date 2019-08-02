Death Notices

Death notices & names in Fresno, CA area for Aug. 3, 2019

Fresno, Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Cisneros, Sergio, 26, Fresno, July 29, Chapel of the Light

Cooley, William L., 87, Madera, Aug. 1, Jay Chapel

Dean, Albert LeRoy, 89, Sanger, July 14, Chapel of the Light

Farrell, Fern, 103, Fresno, July 31, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Guzman, Anna, 98, Fresno, July 24, Chapel of the Light

Harris, Curley, 89, Fresno, July 24, Chapel of the Light

Hixon, Minnie Ann, 86, Fresno, July 31, Affordable Direct Cremations

Jones, Sim, 93, Fresno, July 22, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Kitaoka, Elizabeth, 67, Dinuba, July 22, Chapel of the Light

Nguyen, Vu Huu, 94, Fresno, July 26, Chapel of the Light

Plumlee, Wade, 59, Exeter, July 4, Smith Family Chapel

Rockwell, Deborah A., 65, Visalia, Aug. 1, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel, Visalia

Spomer Sr., Earl G., 95, Fresno, July 8, Chapel of the Light

Warren, Thomas A., 58, Visalia, July 30, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel, Visalia

