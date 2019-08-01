Death Notices
Death Notices for Friday, Aug. 2
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Christensen, Hazel, 92, Fresno, July 31, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Christmas, Mary, 91, Clovis, July 14, The Neptune Society of Central California
Echevarria, Jeremiah, 20, Clovis, July 9, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Escalera, Jose Luis, 62, Lindsay, July 30, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Fierro Sr., Daniel, 53, Fresno, July 29, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Garnica, David, 32, Tulare, July 29, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Lopez Robles, Jose, 31, Fresno, July 25, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Martin Del Campo, Ramon, 60, Porterville, July 29, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Mejia Gil, Manuel, 67, San Joaquin, July 25, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Pitchford, Connie, 62, Fresno, July 31, Affordable Direct Cremations
Reyes Torres, Juliana, 13, Mendota, July 30, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Tucci-Newton, Dorothy, 84, Clovis, July 27, The Neptune Society of Central California
Comments