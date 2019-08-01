Death Notices for Friday, Aug. 2

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Christensen, Hazel, 92, Fresno, July 31, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Christmas, Mary, 91, Clovis, July 14, The Neptune Society of Central California

Echevarria, Jeremiah, 20, Clovis, July 9, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Escalera, Jose Luis, 62, Lindsay, July 30, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Fierro Sr., Daniel, 53, Fresno, July 29, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Garnica, David, 32, Tulare, July 29, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Lopez Robles, Jose, 31, Fresno, July 25, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Martin Del Campo, Ramon, 60, Porterville, July 29, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Mejia Gil, Manuel, 67, San Joaquin, July 25, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Pitchford, Connie, 62, Fresno, July 31, Affordable Direct Cremations

Reyes Torres, Juliana, 13, Mendota, July 30, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Tucci-Newton, Dorothy, 84, Clovis, July 27, The Neptune Society of Central California