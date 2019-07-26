Death Notices for Saturday, July 27

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Densmore, Mark, 67, Clovis, July 4, Oceanview Cremations

Fitchett, Fernando, 58, Armona, July 22, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Garcia, Esther, 82, Selma, July 16, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Garza Jr., Gregory, 23, Fresno, June 7, Oceanview Cremations

Gonzalez Corona, Francisco, 68, Porterville, July 25, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Grenfell, Jeri Louise, 56, Tulare , July 20, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Hamilton, Russell, 58, Porterville, July 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Herd, Thomas J., 29, Visalia, July 16, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

Imperatrice, Lavonda Charlene, 51, Fresno, July 11, Affordable Direct Cremations

Jones, Jimmy R., 60, Visalia, July 21, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

Kaufman, Willie,l 90, Fresno, July 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

King, David, 75, Fresno, July 2, Oceanview Cremations

Maldonado Jr, Miguel Angel, 18, Visalia, July 23, Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center

Parmenter, Orman W., 67, Squaw Valley, July 24, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Ramirez, Teresa Ibarra, 80, Fresno, July 26, Affordable Direct Cremations

Sauer, Anneliese, 82, Clovis, July 21, Affordable Direct Cremations

Threlkeld, Lula, 98, Selma, July 20, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel