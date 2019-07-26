Death Notices
Death Notices for Saturday, July 27
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Densmore, Mark, 67, Clovis, July 4, Oceanview Cremations
Fitchett, Fernando, 58, Armona, July 22, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Garcia, Esther, 82, Selma, July 16, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Garza Jr., Gregory, 23, Fresno, June 7, Oceanview Cremations
Gonzalez Corona, Francisco, 68, Porterville, July 25, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Grenfell, Jeri Louise, 56, Tulare , July 20, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Hamilton, Russell, 58, Porterville, July 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Herd, Thomas J., 29, Visalia, July 16, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
Imperatrice, Lavonda Charlene, 51, Fresno, July 11, Affordable Direct Cremations
Jones, Jimmy R., 60, Visalia, July 21, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
Kaufman, Willie,l 90, Fresno, July 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
King, David, 75, Fresno, July 2, Oceanview Cremations
Maldonado Jr, Miguel Angel, 18, Visalia, July 23, Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center
Parmenter, Orman W., 67, Squaw Valley, July 24, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Ramirez, Teresa Ibarra, 80, Fresno, July 26, Affordable Direct Cremations
Sauer, Anneliese, 82, Clovis, July 21, Affordable Direct Cremations
Threlkeld, Lula, 98, Selma, July 20, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Comments