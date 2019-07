Death Notices for Wednesday, July 17

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Brooks, Patsy, 95, Fresno, July 13, Lisle Funeral Home

Chico, Jerry Joseph, 73, Fresno, July 11, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

DeLuca, Delores, 85, Fresno, July 13, Jay Chapel

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Force, Elizabeth, 75, Fresno, June 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Hernandez, Delta Mae, 85, Fresno, July 11, Cremation Society of Central California

Jones, Wendell Andrew, 72, Porterville, July 14, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Kaur, Sukhwinder, 79, Fresno, July 12, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Kibler, Terry L., 69, Porterville, July 4, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel in Visalia

Lawry, Margaret Euphemia, 102, Tulare, July 15, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Luna, Baudelio "Leo" Musquez, 63, Tulare, July 7, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Moody, Mae G., 85, Tulare, July 12, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Newman, Robert David, 81, Fresno, July 13, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Ochinero, Bill Norman, 89, Fresno, July 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Oran, Virginia M., 93, Fresno, July 10, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Ortega, Irma, 57, Orosi, July 14, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Parano, Mary Kathryn, 97, Fresno, July 6, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Parano, Mary, 97, Fresno, July 6, Farewell Funeral Service

Potts, Claude Dale, 70, Springville, July 12, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Rosales, Evencio S., 68, Riverdale, July 14, Wallin's Riverdale Funeral Home

Scott, J.L., 87, Fresno, July 14, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Thomas, Dominique, 32, Fresno, July 12, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Torrez III, John, 70, Tulare, July 15, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Turley, Charles Robert, 93, Fresno, July 13, Serenity Funeral Services