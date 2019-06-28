Death Notices

Death Notices for Saturday, June 29

Fresno Bee Staff

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Ashford, Gladys Ann, 101, Sanger, June 27, Neptune Society of Central California

Salinas III, Francisco, 56, Parlier, June 26, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Sanches Sr., Ronald, J., 73, Clovis, June 26, Boice Funeral Home

Storelli-Sheldon, Marjorie, 96, Fresno, June 26, Boice Funeral Home

Wright, James, 83, Fresno, June 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

