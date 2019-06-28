Death Notices for Saturday, June 29

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Ashford, Gladys Ann, 101, Sanger, June 27, Neptune Society of Central California

Salinas III, Francisco, 56, Parlier, June 26, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Sanches Sr., Ronald, J., 73, Clovis, June 26, Boice Funeral Home

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Storelli-Sheldon, Marjorie, 96, Fresno, June 26, Boice Funeral Home

Wright, James, 83, Fresno, June 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.