Death Notices
Death Notices for Saturday, June 29
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Ashford, Gladys Ann, 101, Sanger, June 27, Neptune Society of Central California
Salinas III, Francisco, 56, Parlier, June 26, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Sanches Sr., Ronald, J., 73, Clovis, June 26, Boice Funeral Home
Storelli-Sheldon, Marjorie, 96, Fresno, June 26, Boice Funeral Home
Wright, James, 83, Fresno, June 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
