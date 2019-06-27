Death Notices for Friday, June 28

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Arroyro, Camilla, 93, Tulare, June 24, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Bourdase, Edmund Henry, 90, Clovis, June 26, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Burton, Barbara Edith, 97, Fresno, June 24, Lisle Funeral Home

Dena, Albert, 89, Visalia, June 25, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service in Tulare

Duran, Paula Villarreal, 94, Sanger, June 27, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Garcia Vargas, Francisco, 57, Madera, June 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Hawkins, Wanda, 75, Fresno, June 25, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Hobart, Lenard, 68, Chowchilla, June 27, Affordable Direct Cremations

Kidwell, Margaret, 96, Madera, June 25, Jay Chapel

Love, Breanne Nadine, 29, Clovis, June 21, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Ojeda, Tarsila Cazares, 80, Fresno, June 25, Lisle Funeral Home

Pierre, Andrea Harriet, 95, Oakhurst, June 26, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Romero, Manuela, 75, Tulare, June 25, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Schechter, Paul Martin, 75, Clovis, June 21, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Storton, Dorinda Marie, 56, Friant, June 23, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs