Death Notices for Friday, June 28
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Arroyro, Camilla, 93, Tulare, June 24, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Bourdase, Edmund Henry, 90, Clovis, June 26, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Burton, Barbara Edith, 97, Fresno, June 24, Lisle Funeral Home
Dena, Albert, 89, Visalia, June 25, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service in Tulare
Duran, Paula Villarreal, 94, Sanger, June 27, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Garcia Vargas, Francisco, 57, Madera, June 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Hawkins, Wanda, 75, Fresno, June 25, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Hobart, Lenard, 68, Chowchilla, June 27, Affordable Direct Cremations
Kidwell, Margaret, 96, Madera, June 25, Jay Chapel
Love, Breanne Nadine, 29, Clovis, June 21, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Ojeda, Tarsila Cazares, 80, Fresno, June 25, Lisle Funeral Home
Pierre, Andrea Harriet, 95, Oakhurst, June 26, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Romero, Manuela, 75, Tulare, June 25, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Schechter, Paul Martin, 75, Clovis, June 21, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Storton, Dorinda Marie, 56, Friant, June 23, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
