Death Notices
Death Notices for Thursday, June 27
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Asuncion, Teresita D., 79, Poplar, June 25, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Campbell, Francis James, 85, Fresno, June 21, The Neptune Society of Central California
Chaney-Ford, Virginia, 76, Fresno, June 24, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Gomez, Estefana, 58, Cutler, June 25, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Lewis Sr. Monty Ken, 68, Coarsegold, June 24, Neptune Society of Central California
Rendon, Paul Dominic, 43, Fresno, June 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Rhodes, Jo Allen, 71, Porterville, June 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Rubio, Paula, 81, Orosi, June 25, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Sakaguchi, Paul K., 101, Clovis, June 24, Boice Funeral Home
Villanueva, Josie, 91, Fresno, June 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Williams Devel, Anthony, 55, Kerman, June 23, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
