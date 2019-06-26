Death Notices for Thursday, June 27

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Asuncion, Teresita D., 79, Poplar, June 25, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Campbell, Francis James, 85, Fresno, June 21, The Neptune Society of Central California

Chaney-Ford, Virginia, 76, Fresno, June 24, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Gomez, Estefana, 58, Cutler, June 25, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Lewis Sr. Monty Ken, 68, Coarsegold, June 24, Neptune Society of Central California

Rendon, Paul Dominic, 43, Fresno, June 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Rhodes, Jo Allen, 71, Porterville, June 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Rubio, Paula, 81, Orosi, June 25, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Sakaguchi, Paul K., 101, Clovis, June 24, Boice Funeral Home

Villanueva, Josie, 91, Fresno, June 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Williams Devel, Anthony, 55, Kerman, June 23, Reade and Sons Funeral Home