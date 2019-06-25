Death Notices for Wednesday, June 26

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aguirre, Olga Garcia, 45, Fresno, June 22, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Brown, Violet Bernice, 99, Fresno, June 21, Lisle Funeral Home

Chavez, Brian, 30, Reedley, June 22, Cairns Funeral Home

Chrisco, Sheri Helen, 70, Fresno, June 22, Serenity Funeral Services

Coffman, Wayne Wesley, 70 Springville, June 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Crews, Eldon Grayston Jr., 86, Fresno, June 20, Affordable Direct Cremations

Danner, William, 73, Sanger, June 22, Cairns Funeral Home

Davis, Milt E., 80, Porterville, June 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Donaldson, Robert Howard, 85, Porterville, June 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Dunn, Patricia, 77, Squaw Valley, June 22, Boice Funeral Home

Eriven, Vikki, 60, Fresno, June 16, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Hale, Lois Joy, 95, Porterville, June 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Hobbs, Nikki M., 54, Fresno, June 19, Chapel of the Light

Hurd, Clyde Sr., 92, Fresno, June 22, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Lamanuzzi, Gladys Nadine, 91 Fresno, June 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Lang, Thomas Stephen, 82, Fresno, June 23, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Locke, June, 69, Fresno, June 17, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Mello, Marjorie, 86, Exeter, June 22, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Mirigian, Richard Gregor, 79, Fowler, June 22, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Montanez, Eusevio, 32, Fresno, June 14, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Nevarez Carranza, Virginia, 60, Madera, June 23, Jay Chapel

Ochoa, Freddie, 54, Fresno, June 21, Serenity Funeral Services

Prieto, Pablo Chaparro, 84, Parlier, June 23, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Recendiz, Marina, 82, Kerman June 21, Serenity Funeral Services

Rios, Jaime, 46, Fresno, June 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Santos, Beverly, 89, Reedley, June 24, Cairns Funeral Home

Sayers, Lori Ann, 61, Fresno, June 25, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Sierra, Patrick J., 62 Strathmore, June 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Zimmerman, Bernice Ruth, 98, Fresno, June 22, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel