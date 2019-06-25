Death Notices
Death Notices for Wednesday, June 26
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aguirre, Olga Garcia, 45, Fresno, June 22, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Brown, Violet Bernice, 99, Fresno, June 21, Lisle Funeral Home
Chavez, Brian, 30, Reedley, June 22, Cairns Funeral Home
Chrisco, Sheri Helen, 70, Fresno, June 22, Serenity Funeral Services
Coffman, Wayne Wesley, 70 Springville, June 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Crews, Eldon Grayston Jr., 86, Fresno, June 20, Affordable Direct Cremations
Danner, William, 73, Sanger, June 22, Cairns Funeral Home
Davis, Milt E., 80, Porterville, June 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Donaldson, Robert Howard, 85, Porterville, June 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Dunn, Patricia, 77, Squaw Valley, June 22, Boice Funeral Home
Eriven, Vikki, 60, Fresno, June 16, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Hale, Lois Joy, 95, Porterville, June 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Hobbs, Nikki M., 54, Fresno, June 19, Chapel of the Light
Hurd, Clyde Sr., 92, Fresno, June 22, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Lamanuzzi, Gladys Nadine, 91 Fresno, June 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Lang, Thomas Stephen, 82, Fresno, June 23, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Locke, June, 69, Fresno, June 17, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Mello, Marjorie, 86, Exeter, June 22, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Mirigian, Richard Gregor, 79, Fowler, June 22, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Montanez, Eusevio, 32, Fresno, June 14, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Nevarez Carranza, Virginia, 60, Madera, June 23, Jay Chapel
Ochoa, Freddie, 54, Fresno, June 21, Serenity Funeral Services
Prieto, Pablo Chaparro, 84, Parlier, June 23, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Recendiz, Marina, 82, Kerman June 21, Serenity Funeral Services
Rios, Jaime, 46, Fresno, June 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Santos, Beverly, 89, Reedley, June 24, Cairns Funeral Home
Sayers, Lori Ann, 61, Fresno, June 25, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Sierra, Patrick J., 62 Strathmore, June 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Zimmerman, Bernice Ruth, 98, Fresno, June 22, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
