Death Notices for Saturday, June 22

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Christopherson, N. Chris, 60, Fresno, June 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Corpus, Carmen, 81, Dinuba, June 20, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Cruz Rodriguez, Leovigildo, 65, Sanger, June 18, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Gamez, Rito, 83, Fresno, June 15, Chapel of the Light

Hickman, Dorothy Levielle, 92, Clovis, June 19, Affordable Direct Cremations

Jump, Flora, 89, Kingsburg, June 7, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

McKeever, Janice L., 70, Fresno, June 8, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Mendoza, Magdalena “Mollie”, 69, Clovis, June 18, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Pompetti, Patricia L., 88, Fresno, June 14, Chapel of the Light

Ponce, Connie Soto, 60, Fresno, June 20, Chapel of the Light

Renner, Von, 78, Fresno, June 19, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Rich, Darrell, 74, Three Rivers, June 19, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter

Savage, Yoko Toshiyo, 72, Coarsegold, June 20, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Simmerman, Patricia Claudette, 83, Porterville, June 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Walter, Aric Z., 49, Dinuba, June 16, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Ybarra, R. Frank, 85, Fresno, June 12, Reade and Sons Funeral Home