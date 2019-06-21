Death Notices
Death Notices for Saturday, June 22
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Christopherson, N. Chris, 60, Fresno, June 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Corpus, Carmen, 81, Dinuba, June 20, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Cruz Rodriguez, Leovigildo, 65, Sanger, June 18, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Gamez, Rito, 83, Fresno, June 15, Chapel of the Light
Hickman, Dorothy Levielle, 92, Clovis, June 19, Affordable Direct Cremations
Jump, Flora, 89, Kingsburg, June 7, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
McKeever, Janice L., 70, Fresno, June 8, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Mendoza, Magdalena “Mollie”, 69, Clovis, June 18, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Pompetti, Patricia L., 88, Fresno, June 14, Chapel of the Light
Ponce, Connie Soto, 60, Fresno, June 20, Chapel of the Light
Renner, Von, 78, Fresno, June 19, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Rich, Darrell, 74, Three Rivers, June 19, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter
Savage, Yoko Toshiyo, 72, Coarsegold, June 20, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Simmerman, Patricia Claudette, 83, Porterville, June 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Walter, Aric Z., 49, Dinuba, June 16, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Ybarra, R. Frank, 85, Fresno, June 12, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Comments