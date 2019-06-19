Death Notices
Death Notices for Thursday, June 20
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Anderson, Diane, 63, Fresno, June 17, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Bonilla, Raymond S., 94, Fresno, June 17, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Eddington, Geraldine, 69, Fresno, June 3, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Garcia, Gelacio Honorio, 56, Clovis, June 16, Lisle Funeral Home
Gonzales, Tommy “Jesse“, 59, Porterville, June 12, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
King, Bill, 75, Clovis, June 18, Boice Funeral Home
Lopez-Perez, Maria Rocio, 56, Porterville, June 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Meyer, Vernon Frederick, 87, Fresno, June 17, Lisle Funeral Home
Ortiz, Daniel, 60, Fresno, June 15, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Suntken, Darrell, 69, Fresno, June 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Templer, William F., 84, Clovis, June 17, Boice Funeral Home
Tyler, Erma, 88, Clovis, June 17, Boice Funeral Home
Woods, John J., 91, Kingsburg, June 12, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
