Death Notices for Wednesday, June 19

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Adams, Geoffery Dale, 55, Porterville, June 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Aguayo, Lorenzo, 36, Fresno, June 13, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Arnold, Evelyn Carolyn, 93, Fresno, June 15, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Berry, Charles Edwin, 70, Exeter, June 3, Cremation Society of Central California

Bixler, Vicki Ann, 74, Clovis, June 11, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Blanco, D. Samuel, 66, Fresno, June 2, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Briones, Angelina, 96, Madera, June 16, Jay Chapel

Cabral, Annette, 62, Clovis, June 10, Bledsoe Family Peoples Funeral Chapel

Collier, James Benjamin, 73, Tollhouse, April 25, Farewell-Clovis Arrangement Center

Delgado, Mary Louise, 76, Madera, June 16, Jay Chapel

Draper, Bette, 90, Reedley, June 14, Cairns Funeral Home

Everhardt Jr., Carl Howard, 63, Fresno, June 1, Cremation Society of Central California

Garcia, Mary Ann, 61, Fresno, June 16, Affordable Direct Cremations

Gonzalez, Rogelio, 87, Madera, June 14, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Hale, Betty Lou, 94, Madera, June 14, Jay Chapel

Hooper, Robert Norman, 85, Fresno, June 16, Boice Funeral Home

Leonetti, Teddy Lynn, 86, Fresno, June 15, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Morales Garcia, Consuelo, 85, Fresno, June 2, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Noll, Irene, 98, Clovis, June 18, Neptune Society of Central California

Ramos, Jesse Deleon, 76, Fresno, June 16, Lisle Funeral Home

Rasmussen, Reed Lynn, 76, Fresno, June 16, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Reich, Barry Bailey, 71, Fresno, May 29, Cremation Society of Central California

Rendon, Maria Elva, 87, Fresno, June 14, Lisle Funeral Home

Rivera, Albert Jesus, 81, Fresno, June 17, Affordable Direct Cremations

Rodriguez, Tony, 30, Fresno, June 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Souza, Manuel, 91, Fresno, June 16, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Steinhauer, Isabel Virginia, 94, Fresno, June 14, Cremation Society of Central California

Thrailkill Jr., Ira, 78, Clovis, June 13, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Tokar, Milan N., 89, Fresno, June 14, Boice Funeral Home

Tromborg, Laura Ginese, 60, Clovis, June 7, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Woods, John J., 91, Kingsburg, July 26, Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel