Death Notices
Death Notices for Wednesday, June 19
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Adams, Geoffery Dale, 55, Porterville, June 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Aguayo, Lorenzo, 36, Fresno, June 13, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Arnold, Evelyn Carolyn, 93, Fresno, June 15, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Berry, Charles Edwin, 70, Exeter, June 3, Cremation Society of Central California
Bixler, Vicki Ann, 74, Clovis, June 11, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Blanco, D. Samuel, 66, Fresno, June 2, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Briones, Angelina, 96, Madera, June 16, Jay Chapel
Cabral, Annette, 62, Clovis, June 10, Bledsoe Family Peoples Funeral Chapel
Collier, James Benjamin, 73, Tollhouse, April 25, Farewell-Clovis Arrangement Center
Delgado, Mary Louise, 76, Madera, June 16, Jay Chapel
Draper, Bette, 90, Reedley, June 14, Cairns Funeral Home
Everhardt Jr., Carl Howard, 63, Fresno, June 1, Cremation Society of Central California
Garcia, Mary Ann, 61, Fresno, June 16, Affordable Direct Cremations
Gonzalez, Rogelio, 87, Madera, June 14, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Hale, Betty Lou, 94, Madera, June 14, Jay Chapel
Hooper, Robert Norman, 85, Fresno, June 16, Boice Funeral Home
Leonetti, Teddy Lynn, 86, Fresno, June 15, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Morales Garcia, Consuelo, 85, Fresno, June 2, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Noll, Irene, 98, Clovis, June 18, Neptune Society of Central California
Ramos, Jesse Deleon, 76, Fresno, June 16, Lisle Funeral Home
Rasmussen, Reed Lynn, 76, Fresno, June 16, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Reich, Barry Bailey, 71, Fresno, May 29, Cremation Society of Central California
Rendon, Maria Elva, 87, Fresno, June 14, Lisle Funeral Home
Rivera, Albert Jesus, 81, Fresno, June 17, Affordable Direct Cremations
Rodriguez, Tony, 30, Fresno, June 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Souza, Manuel, 91, Fresno, June 16, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Steinhauer, Isabel Virginia, 94, Fresno, June 14, Cremation Society of Central California
Thrailkill Jr., Ira, 78, Clovis, June 13, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Tokar, Milan N., 89, Fresno, June 14, Boice Funeral Home
Tromborg, Laura Ginese, 60, Clovis, June 7, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Woods, John J., 91, Kingsburg, July 26, Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel
