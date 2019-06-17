Death Notices
Death Notices for Tuesday, June 18
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Espinosa, Lavina “Lenny”, 43, Fresno, June 6, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Jimenez, Maria Partida, 75, Tulare, June 14, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Kein, Kimberly Ann, 68, Fresno, June 14, Serenity Funeral Services
Lamngam, Lao, 71, Fresno, June 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Langford, Leslie Leo, 87, Fresno, June 14, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Lara, Erlinda, 58, Sanger, June 14, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Martin, Ann Viola, 97, Porterville, June 14, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Mustin, Donald Ray, 77, Tulare, June 15, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Woods Jr., John, 91, Kingsburg, June 12, Salser and Dillars Creighton Chapel
