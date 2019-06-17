Death Notices for Tuesday, June 18

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Espinosa, Lavina “Lenny”, 43, Fresno, June 6, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Jimenez, Maria Partida, 75, Tulare, June 14, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Kein, Kimberly Ann, 68, Fresno, June 14, Serenity Funeral Services

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lamngam, Lao, 71, Fresno, June 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Langford, Leslie Leo, 87, Fresno, June 14, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Lara, Erlinda, 58, Sanger, June 14, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Martin, Ann Viola, 97, Porterville, June 14, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Mustin, Donald Ray, 77, Tulare, June 15, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Woods Jr., John, 91, Kingsburg, June 12, Salser and Dillars Creighton Chapel