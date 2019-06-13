Death Notices for Friday, June 14

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Benitez, Veronica A., 45, Porterville, June 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Bingham, Ginny, 44, Fresno, June 12, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Buller, Dorothy, 91, Fresno, June 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral home

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Davis, Tina Louise, 49, Fresno, June 9, Affordable Direct Cremations

Fuller, Joan Mary, 98, Fresno, June 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Jasso, Juan Enrique, 70, Kingsburg, June 12, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Lehman, Reba Pauline, 100, Porterville, June 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Littlejohn, Sharron, 71, Kingsburg, June 11, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Marlina, Hilma, 100, Clovis, June 7, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Martinez, Manuel Antonio, 61, Fresno, June 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Noyes, Christie Alene, 26, Fresno, June 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Orante, Richard Contreras, 83, Fresno, June 4, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Peggy Jane Roberts, 77, Madera, June 10, Jay Chapel

Schwarz, Phyllis, 97, Fresno, June 11, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Tabarez, Louis, 45, Madera, June 9, Jay Chapel