Death Notices
Death Notices for Thursday, June 13
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Alatorre, Alfred, 84, Selma, June 1, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Avina, Richard O., 71, Sanger, June 10, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Banuelos, Emery Jayden, infant, Orange Cove, June 9, Cairns Funeral Home
Chance, Tommy, 77, North Fork, June 12, The Neptune Society of Central California
De Manzo, Raquel, 96, Parlier, June 7, Cairns Funeral Home
Elliott, Albert Francis, 91, Fresno, May 31, Affordable Direct Cremations
Gage, Paul, 76, Fresno, June 10, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Hamilton, Stacy A., 49, Auberry, June 8, Boice Funeral Home
Hernandez, Catalina, 59, Parlier, June 4, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Hernandez, Richard Andrew, 74, Fresno, June 10, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Jaramillo, Manuela, 90, Selma, June 9, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Kaiser, Anna B., 92, Porterville, June 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Ledesma, Amalia, 91, Parlier, June 7, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Loftis, Beverly Dian, 55, Porterville, June 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Nicholas, Helen, 94, Orange Cove, June 10, Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center
Nicholson, Claire, 72, Fresno, June 11, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Orosco, Esther, 80, Selma, May 28, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Pierce, Trenton Shayne, 34, Caruthers, June 8, Serenity Funeral Services
Quigley, Sarah, 38, Raymond, June 2, Jay Chapel
Savageau, Rodney Ray, 47, Fowler, June 1, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society, Inc.
Trotter, Sharon Ann, 73, Fresno, June 9, Affordable Direct Cremations
Williams Sr., Alvin, 83, Fresno, June 8, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Yang, Geor True, 67, Fresno, June 3, Sterling & Smith Funeral Director, Inc.
