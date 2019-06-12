Death Notices for Thursday, June 13

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alatorre, Alfred, 84, Selma, June 1, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Avina, Richard O., 71, Sanger, June 10, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Banuelos, Emery Jayden, infant, Orange Cove, June 9, Cairns Funeral Home

Chance, Tommy, 77, North Fork, June 12, The Neptune Society of Central California

De Manzo, Raquel, 96, Parlier, June 7, Cairns Funeral Home

Elliott, Albert Francis, 91, Fresno, May 31, Affordable Direct Cremations

Gage, Paul, 76, Fresno, June 10, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Hamilton, Stacy A., 49, Auberry, June 8, Boice Funeral Home

Hernandez, Catalina, 59, Parlier, June 4, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Hernandez, Richard Andrew, 74, Fresno, June 10, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Jaramillo, Manuela, 90, Selma, June 9, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Kaiser, Anna B., 92, Porterville, June 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Ledesma, Amalia, 91, Parlier, June 7, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Loftis, Beverly Dian, 55, Porterville, June 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Nicholas, Helen, 94, Orange Cove, June 10, Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center

Nicholson, Claire, 72, Fresno, June 11, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Orosco, Esther, 80, Selma, May 28, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Pierce, Trenton Shayne, 34, Caruthers, June 8, Serenity Funeral Services

Quigley, Sarah, 38, Raymond, June 2, Jay Chapel

Savageau, Rodney Ray, 47, Fowler, June 1, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society, Inc.

Trotter, Sharon Ann, 73, Fresno, June 9, Affordable Direct Cremations

Williams Sr., Alvin, 83, Fresno, June 8, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Yang, Geor True, 67, Fresno, June 3, Sterling & Smith Funeral Director, Inc.