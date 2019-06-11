Death Notices for Wednesday, June 12

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Agnew, Allen Marshall, 97, Fresno, June 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Alanis Soto, Artemio, 52, Orange Cove, June 8, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Cardenas, Adoracion C., 79, Porterville, June 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Cortez, Daniel, 72, Porterville, June 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Cosyns, Albert, 94, Madera, June 7, Jay Chapel

Flores, Genoveva, 63, Fresno, June 9, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Giesy, Sharon Lynn, 53, Fresno, May 12, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Hardy, David Baldwin, 94, Clovis, June 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Harman, Sidney K., 81, Reedley, June 6, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Hill, Alvin, 91, Fresno, June 10, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Hofer, Sylvia K., 100, Reedley, June 8, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Johnson, Wilbert, 75, Fresno, June 5, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Lyle, Robbin, 47, Fresno, June 9, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Maynez Jr. Roberto, 54, Clovis, May 29, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

McDaniel, Tony Nathan, 78, Dinuba, June 8, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Motta Jr., John, 68, Fresno, May 31, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Perez, Tracy, 56, Fresno, May 24, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Read, Merriam, 92, Fresno, June 1, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Reta Jr., Jess, 62, Fresno, May 30, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Schuttpetz, Melvin, 77, Fresno, June 9, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Tipton, Ann C., 77, Fresno, May 24, Neptune Society of Central California

Willis, Herman Dawson, 82, Porterville, June 8, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Wisener, Hubert Earl, 90, Fresno, June 5, Neptune Society of Central California

Ybarra, Ursula C., 87, Porterville, June 7, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Zepeda Lopez, Uvalda, 79, Clovis, June 6, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel