Death Notices
Death Notices for Wednesday, June 12
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Agnew, Allen Marshall, 97, Fresno, June 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Alanis Soto, Artemio, 52, Orange Cove, June 8, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Cardenas, Adoracion C., 79, Porterville, June 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Cortez, Daniel, 72, Porterville, June 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Cosyns, Albert, 94, Madera, June 7, Jay Chapel
Flores, Genoveva, 63, Fresno, June 9, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Giesy, Sharon Lynn, 53, Fresno, May 12, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Hardy, David Baldwin, 94, Clovis, June 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Harman, Sidney K., 81, Reedley, June 6, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
Hill, Alvin, 91, Fresno, June 10, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Hofer, Sylvia K., 100, Reedley, June 8, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
Johnson, Wilbert, 75, Fresno, June 5, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Lyle, Robbin, 47, Fresno, June 9, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Maynez Jr. Roberto, 54, Clovis, May 29, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
McDaniel, Tony Nathan, 78, Dinuba, June 8, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Motta Jr., John, 68, Fresno, May 31, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Perez, Tracy, 56, Fresno, May 24, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Read, Merriam, 92, Fresno, June 1, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Reta Jr., Jess, 62, Fresno, May 30, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Schuttpetz, Melvin, 77, Fresno, June 9, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Tipton, Ann C., 77, Fresno, May 24, Neptune Society of Central California
Willis, Herman Dawson, 82, Porterville, June 8, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Wisener, Hubert Earl, 90, Fresno, June 5, Neptune Society of Central California
Ybarra, Ursula C., 87, Porterville, June 7, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Zepeda Lopez, Uvalda, 79, Clovis, June 6, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
