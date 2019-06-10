Death Notices
Death Notices for Tuesday, June 11
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aguilera, Ildefonso, 78, Fresno, May 30, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Bais, Richard Brandon, 44, Fresno, May 31, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Bullis, Wayne, 92, Reedley, June 7, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Camarillo, Lorenzo, 103, Porterville, June 8, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Falagan, Raymond Lee, 84, Clovis, June 6, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
German, Rodolfo Murillo, 69, Fresno, June 5, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Kepler, William Thomas, 88, Clovis, June 5, Affordable Direct Cremations
Longworth, Rose Marie, 96, Sanger, June 8, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Mcdaniel, Donna, 71, Springville, June 9, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Ortiz, Francisco, 97, Fresno, May 30, Lisle Funeral Home
Samson, Francis, 89, Fresno, June 10, Jay Chapel
