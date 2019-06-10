Death Notices for Tuesday, June 11

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aguilera, Ildefonso, 78, Fresno, May 30, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Bais, Richard Brandon, 44, Fresno, May 31, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Bullis, Wayne, 92, Reedley, June 7, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Camarillo, Lorenzo, 103, Porterville, June 8, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Falagan, Raymond Lee, 84, Clovis, June 6, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

German, Rodolfo Murillo, 69, Fresno, June 5, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Kepler, William Thomas, 88, Clovis, June 5, Affordable Direct Cremations

Longworth, Rose Marie, 96, Sanger, June 8, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Mcdaniel, Donna, 71, Springville, June 9, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Ortiz, Francisco, 97, Fresno, May 30, Lisle Funeral Home

Samson, Francis, 89, Fresno, June 10, Jay Chapel