Death Notices
Death Notices for Saturday, June 8
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Adelsbach, Leroy J., 89, Ahwahnee, June 2, Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel
Agnew, Allen M., 97 Fresno, June 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Becerra, Pedro Posos, 91, Madera, May 28, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Ceppaglia, Tony, 97, Friant, June 4, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Cole, Alvin Franklin, 94, Fowler, June 2, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Corrales Castro, Jesse, 64, Fresno, May 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Espinosa, Carl Socoro Jr., 64, Fresno, May 31, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Flores, Oscar, 71, Orange Cove, June 4, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Frank, Dallen, 25, Kingsburg, June 4, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel
Gottstein, Jayna, 67, Fresno, May 18, Oceanview Cremations
Hernandez Lopez, Manuel Enrique, 24, Fresno, May 24, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Jefford, Carol Sue, 74, Clovis, June 5, Boice Funeral Home
Johnson, Catherine, 80, Fresno, June 3, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service
Keast, Geraldine Mildred, 91, Fresno, June 4, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Linder, Jennie B., 92, Porterville, June 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Marshall, Shirley Mae, 83, Fresno, May 29, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
Martinez, Anthony, 35, Fresno, May 27, Oceanview Cremations
McDowell, Kevin Sr., 56, Fresno, June 5, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service
Mendoza, Jessie Olais, 94, Fresno, June 6, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Moreno, Rosa Maria, 98, Fresno, May 31, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Orante, Richard Contreras, 83, Fresno, June 4, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Singh, Kartar, 75, Porterville, June 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Smith, Augustina Rose, 31, Clovis, June 4, Boice Funeral Home
Solis, Cayetana B., 90, Visalia, June 5, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Valadez, Patrick, 29, Fresno, June 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Wood, Bonita “Bonnie,” 76, Nipomo, May 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Worrell, Israel, 23, Fresno, May 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
