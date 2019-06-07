Death Notices for Saturday, June 8

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Adelsbach, Leroy J., 89, Ahwahnee, June 2, Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel

Agnew, Allen M., 97 Fresno, June 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Becerra, Pedro Posos, 91, Madera, May 28, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Ceppaglia, Tony, 97, Friant, June 4, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Cole, Alvin Franklin, 94, Fowler, June 2, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Corrales Castro, Jesse, 64, Fresno, May 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Espinosa, Carl Socoro Jr., 64, Fresno, May 31, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Flores, Oscar, 71, Orange Cove, June 4, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Frank, Dallen, 25, Kingsburg, June 4, Salser and Dillard Creighton Chapel

Gottstein, Jayna, 67, Fresno, May 18, Oceanview Cremations

Hernandez Lopez, Manuel Enrique, 24, Fresno, May 24, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Jefford, Carol Sue, 74, Clovis, June 5, Boice Funeral Home

Johnson, Catherine, 80, Fresno, June 3, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service

Keast, Geraldine Mildred, 91, Fresno, June 4, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Linder, Jennie B., 92, Porterville, June 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Marshall, Shirley Mae, 83, Fresno, May 29, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

Martinez, Anthony, 35, Fresno, May 27, Oceanview Cremations

McDowell, Kevin Sr., 56, Fresno, June 5, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service

Mendoza, Jessie Olais, 94, Fresno, June 6, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Moreno, Rosa Maria, 98, Fresno, May 31, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Orante, Richard Contreras, 83, Fresno, June 4, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Singh, Kartar, 75, Porterville, June 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Smith, Augustina Rose, 31, Clovis, June 4, Boice Funeral Home

Solis, Cayetana B., 90, Visalia, June 5, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Valadez, Patrick, 29, Fresno, June 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Wood, Bonita “Bonnie,” 76, Nipomo, May 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Worrell, Israel, 23, Fresno, May 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service