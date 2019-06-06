Death Notices for Friday, June 7

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aldama, Louis, 80, Madera, June 2, Jay Chapel

Alvarado, Jessie, 84, Madera, May 26, Jay Chapel

Bland, Alfred, 93, Reedley, May 31, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Chavez, Richard, 64, Strathmore, June 6, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Klaproth, Deloris Maxine, 69, Fresno, June 6, Serenity Funeral Services

Luca Colmenares, Guillermo, 38, Selma, May 23, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Martinez Sr., Manuel, 47, Fresno, May 23, Jay Chapel

Parkin, Louis L., 68, Reedley, June 5, Dopkins Funeral Chapel