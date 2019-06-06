Death Notices
Death Notices for Friday, June 7
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aldama, Louis, 80, Madera, June 2, Jay Chapel
Alvarado, Jessie, 84, Madera, May 26, Jay Chapel
Bland, Alfred, 93, Reedley, May 31, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Chavez, Richard, 64, Strathmore, June 6, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Klaproth, Deloris Maxine, 69, Fresno, June 6, Serenity Funeral Services
Luca Colmenares, Guillermo, 38, Selma, May 23, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Martinez Sr., Manuel, 47, Fresno, May 23, Jay Chapel
Parkin, Louis L., 68, Reedley, June 5, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
