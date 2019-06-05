Death Notices
Death Notices for Thursday, June 6
Applewhite, Curtis, 62, Fresno, May 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc
Buday, Loreto C., 91, Orosi, June 2, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Bynum, Veatrice, 73, Visalia, June 3, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel
Cantrell, Jerry, 82, Fresno, May 31, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Closs, Mary L., 65, Terra Bella, June 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Da Fonte, Jose, 92, Fresno, May 25, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Galicia Martinez, Jorge, 44, Fresno, May 24, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Gomez, Cecilia, 71, Sanger, May 31, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Gomez, Roy N., 73, Sanger, June 3, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Harp, Gary, 73, Porterville, June 4, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Hayes, Mary, 88, Visalia, June 5, Smith Family Chapel, Exeter
Maxye, Florida, 44, Fresno, May 31, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
McCoy, Wonzella, 66, Fresno, May 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Witt, Viola Helga, 62, Madera, April 13, Jay Chapel
