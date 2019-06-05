Death Notices for Thursday, June 6

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Applewhite, Curtis, 62, Fresno, May 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc

Buday, Loreto C., 91, Orosi, June 2, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Bynum, Veatrice, 73, Visalia, June 3, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cantrell, Jerry, 82, Fresno, May 31, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Closs, Mary L., 65, Terra Bella, June 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Da Fonte, Jose, 92, Fresno, May 25, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Galicia Martinez, Jorge, 44, Fresno, May 24, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Gomez, Cecilia, 71, Sanger, May 31, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Gomez, Roy N., 73, Sanger, June 3, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Harp, Gary, 73, Porterville, June 4, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Hayes, Mary, 88, Visalia, June 5, Smith Family Chapel, Exeter

Maxye, Florida, 44, Fresno, May 31, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

McCoy, Wonzella, 66, Fresno, May 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Witt, Viola Helga, 62, Madera, April 13, Jay Chapel