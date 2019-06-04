Death Notices for Wednesday, June 5

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aguilar, Anthony Richard, 37, Fresno, May 16, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Centeno Gomez, Jose B., 89, Fresno, June 2, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Chiames, Paul George, 90, Fresno, June 2, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Demoss, Shelton Dewey, 65, Porterville, May 31, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Gonzales-Flores, Tarcila, 46, Fresno, May 23, Jesse E.Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Grawberg, Leonard Elmer, 63, Terra Bella, May 31, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Gregurich, Leota Marie, 75, Fresno, June 1, Affordable Direct Cremations

Haar, Yvonne, 90, Clovis, June 3, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Kisling, Alice L., 94, Porterville, May 31, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Laborin, Betty Ann, 92, Fresno, May 25, Boice Funeral Home

Lulham, Christine, 74, Fresno, June 3, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Nishida, Milton Minoru, 82, Clovis, May 28, Lisle Funeral Home

Peters, John, 93, Porterville, May 31, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Prassone, Ann Filomina, 94, Fresno, May 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Stalie, Darleen, 89, Selma, May 31, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel