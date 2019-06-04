Death Notices
Death Notices for Wednesday, June 5
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aguilar, Anthony Richard, 37, Fresno, May 16, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Centeno Gomez, Jose B., 89, Fresno, June 2, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Chiames, Paul George, 90, Fresno, June 2, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Demoss, Shelton Dewey, 65, Porterville, May 31, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Gonzales-Flores, Tarcila, 46, Fresno, May 23, Jesse E.Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Grawberg, Leonard Elmer, 63, Terra Bella, May 31, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Gregurich, Leota Marie, 75, Fresno, June 1, Affordable Direct Cremations
Haar, Yvonne, 90, Clovis, June 3, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Kisling, Alice L., 94, Porterville, May 31, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Laborin, Betty Ann, 92, Fresno, May 25, Boice Funeral Home
Lulham, Christine, 74, Fresno, June 3, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Nishida, Milton Minoru, 82, Clovis, May 28, Lisle Funeral Home
Peters, John, 93, Porterville, May 31, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Prassone, Ann Filomina, 94, Fresno, May 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Stalie, Darleen, 89, Selma, May 31, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Comments