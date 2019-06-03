Death Notices for Tuesday, June 4

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Asbury, Beverly, 83, Fresno, May 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Bartley, Cheryl Ann, 74, Fresno, June 1, Neptune Society of Central California

Bowser, Rose, 94, Fresno, June 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cedillo, Carolyn, 40, Fresno, April 24, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Collins-Bibles, Hazel, 96, Fresno, May 17, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Garcia, Maria Reyes, 91, Porterville, May 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Lippert, Joanne Marie, 83, Fresno, May 26, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Lockhart, Thomas, 84, Fresno, May 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.

Macom, William, 86, Fresno, May 31, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Myers, Donald L., 67, Clovis, May 15, Boice Funerla Home

Navarro Carrillo, Victor Manuel, 64, Exeter, May 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Pedraza, Antonio, 78, Porterville, May 30, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Perry, Dave, 71, Visalia, May 29, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter

Peters, John, 93, Porterville, May 31, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Phipps, Chester , 83, Fresno, June 1, Neptune Society of Central California

Roberson, Dickie, 84, Madera, May 29, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Schneider, Angela Judith, 85, Fresno, May 29, Lisle Funeral Home

Slavich Jr., Ralph Joseph, 80, Fresno, May 30, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Thompson, Kyle, 59, Fresno, May 28, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Torres, Tomasa, 98, Fresno, May 29, Lisle Funeral Home