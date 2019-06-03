Death Notices
Death Notices for Tuesday, June 4
Asbury, Beverly, 83, Fresno, May 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Bartley, Cheryl Ann, 74, Fresno, June 1, Neptune Society of Central California
Bowser, Rose, 94, Fresno, June 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Cedillo, Carolyn, 40, Fresno, April 24, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Collins-Bibles, Hazel, 96, Fresno, May 17, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Garcia, Maria Reyes, 91, Porterville, May 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Lippert, Joanne Marie, 83, Fresno, May 26, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Lockhart, Thomas, 84, Fresno, May 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
Macom, William, 86, Fresno, May 31, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Myers, Donald L., 67, Clovis, May 15, Boice Funerla Home
Navarro Carrillo, Victor Manuel, 64, Exeter, May 29, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Pedraza, Antonio, 78, Porterville, May 30, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Perry, Dave, 71, Visalia, May 29, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter
Peters, John, 93, Porterville, May 31, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Phipps, Chester , 83, Fresno, June 1, Neptune Society of Central California
Roberson, Dickie, 84, Madera, May 29, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Schneider, Angela Judith, 85, Fresno, May 29, Lisle Funeral Home
Slavich Jr., Ralph Joseph, 80, Fresno, May 30, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Thompson, Kyle, 59, Fresno, May 28, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Torres, Tomasa, 98, Fresno, May 29, Lisle Funeral Home
