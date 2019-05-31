Death Notices
Death Notices for Saturday, June 1
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Blue, Kathleen Trixie, 94, Sanger, May 28, Lisle Funeral Home
Corrales, Jesse Castro, 64, Fresno, May 28, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
David, Brenda Ann, 61, Porterville, May 28, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Phipps, Brandon, 30, Fresno, May 26, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
