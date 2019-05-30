Death Notices
Death Notices for Friday, May 30
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Asadourian, Luce Virginia, 65, Fresno, May 27, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Ayon, Santana Ortiz, 82, Porterville, May 26, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Barrett, Clinton, 85, Fresno, May 28, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Burnett, Gertrude May, 80, Porterville, May 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Campos, Brijida, 87, Dinuba, May 27, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Foltz, Howard Darr, 63, Fresno, May 28, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Garcia, Margarita, 64, Porterville, May 27, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Hallman Karen Mae, 72, Fresno, May 12, Lisle Funeral Home
Hickman, Linda Lee, 71, Fresno, May 30, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Hirata, George, 96, Clovis, May 25, Lisle Funeral Home
Mastro, Ann Patricia, 99, Fresno, May 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Meier, Viva Jean Mildred, 93, Terra Bella, May 26, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Sorg, Stephanie Rebecca, 43, Porterville, May 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Tran, Thanh Kim, 60, Fresno, May 28, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Waters, Sarah Evette, 30, Fresno, May 22, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Williams Jr., Artis, 85, Fresno, May 20, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Zamora, Evangelina, 82, Fresno, May 10, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
