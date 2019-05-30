Death Notices for Friday, May 30

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Asadourian, Luce Virginia, 65, Fresno, May 27, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Ayon, Santana Ortiz, 82, Porterville, May 26, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Barrett, Clinton, 85, Fresno, May 28, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Burnett, Gertrude May, 80, Porterville, May 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Campos, Brijida, 87, Dinuba, May 27, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Foltz, Howard Darr, 63, Fresno, May 28, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Garcia, Margarita, 64, Porterville, May 27, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Hallman Karen Mae, 72, Fresno, May 12, Lisle Funeral Home

Hickman, Linda Lee, 71, Fresno, May 30, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Hirata, George, 96, Clovis, May 25, Lisle Funeral Home

Mastro, Ann Patricia, 99, Fresno, May 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Meier, Viva Jean Mildred, 93, Terra Bella, May 26, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Sorg, Stephanie Rebecca, 43, Porterville, May 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Tran, Thanh Kim, 60, Fresno, May 28, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Waters, Sarah Evette, 30, Fresno, May 22, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Williams Jr., Artis, 85, Fresno, May 20, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Zamora, Evangelina, 82, Fresno, May 10, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home