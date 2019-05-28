Death Notices for Tuesday, May 29

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Anderson, Delores Adell, 92, Fresno, May 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Artphasook, Ulai, 62, Fresno, May 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Bartels, Franklin, 96, Tulare, May 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bellamy Sr., Lee Andrew, 52, Porterville, May 1, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Borden, Norman Clyde, 86, Tulare, May 26, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Boriack, Randolph Paul, 65, Tulare, May 26, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Bosch, Grace, 94, Visalia, May 28, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Briggs, David F., 61, Springville, May 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Cavazos, Jose Luz, 88, Sanger, May 24, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Ceballos, Ramon Andrade, 59, Porterville, May 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Colin Banderas, Manuel, 74, Hanford, May 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Davis, Dorothy J., 79, Porterville, May 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Donangtavanh, Chaunh, 66, Fresno, May 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Garrison, Josephine, 90, Tulare, May 26, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Jansen, Norman Martin, 100, Fresno, May 22, Lisle Funeral Home

Jeffress, Vera, 96, Fresno, May 24, The Neptune Society of Central California

Kincade, Eunice G., 92, Visalia, May 26, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Page Jr., Edward, 78, Fresno, May 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Poe, Delmer, 63, Fresno, May 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Rangel, Raymond H., 73, Fresno, May 11, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Rodriguez, Janet Ann, 75, Clovis, May 22, Affordable Direct Cremations

Rupp, Stephen, 53, Hanford, May 23, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Silva, Mary Louise, 82, Tulare, May 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Smith, Edna Avila, 82, Clovis, May 23, Boice Funeral Home

Trejo, Vincent John Jr. , 30, Fresno, May 21, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Vasequez Cervantes, Christian Andres, 24, Selma, May 26, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Ward, Callie Lee, 90, Fresno, May 17, Chapel of the Light