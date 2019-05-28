Death Notices
Death Notices for Tuesday, May 29
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Anderson, Delores Adell, 92, Fresno, May 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Artphasook, Ulai, 62, Fresno, May 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Bartels, Franklin, 96, Tulare, May 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Bellamy Sr., Lee Andrew, 52, Porterville, May 1, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Borden, Norman Clyde, 86, Tulare, May 26, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Boriack, Randolph Paul, 65, Tulare, May 26, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Bosch, Grace, 94, Visalia, May 28, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Briggs, David F., 61, Springville, May 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Cavazos, Jose Luz, 88, Sanger, May 24, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Ceballos, Ramon Andrade, 59, Porterville, May 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Colin Banderas, Manuel, 74, Hanford, May 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Davis, Dorothy J., 79, Porterville, May 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Donangtavanh, Chaunh, 66, Fresno, May 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Garrison, Josephine, 90, Tulare, May 26, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Jansen, Norman Martin, 100, Fresno, May 22, Lisle Funeral Home
Jeffress, Vera, 96, Fresno, May 24, The Neptune Society of Central California
Kincade, Eunice G., 92, Visalia, May 26, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Page Jr., Edward, 78, Fresno, May 23, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Poe, Delmer, 63, Fresno, May 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Rangel, Raymond H., 73, Fresno, May 11, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Rodriguez, Janet Ann, 75, Clovis, May 22, Affordable Direct Cremations
Rupp, Stephen, 53, Hanford, May 23, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Silva, Mary Louise, 82, Tulare, May 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Smith, Edna Avila, 82, Clovis, May 23, Boice Funeral Home
Trejo, Vincent John Jr. , 30, Fresno, May 21, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Vasequez Cervantes, Christian Andres, 24, Selma, May 26, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Ward, Callie Lee, 90, Fresno, May 17, Chapel of the Light
