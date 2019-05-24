Death Notices for Saturday, May 25

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Blevins, Renee E., 52, Clovis, May 22, Neptune Society of Central California

Dews-Goodwin, Jenetta, 64, Fresno, May 21, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Elizaldi, Juventino, 74, Woodlake, May 22, Affordable Direct Cremations

Giometti, Malena, 90, Fresno, May 22, The Neptune Society of Central California

Hedman, Pamela Lynn, 59, Sanger, May 21, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Heng, Hat, 65, Fresno, May 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Juarez, Mary, 68, Tulare, May 23, Peers-Loretnzen Funeral Service

Kumulian, Rose Marie, 93, Fresno, May 22, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

McCarter, Donald Milford , 87, Fresno, May 23, Serenity Funeral Services

Paala, Eva Burgos, 89, Fresno, May 20, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Rangel, John, 35, Mendota, May 11, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Rudd, Barbara Jean, 81, Fresno, May 21, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Silveira, Richard George, 66, Clovis, May 22, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Storey, Pamela Joyce, 81, Fresno, May 20, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Torres, Mary, 94, Fresno, May 22, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Vigil, Thomas, 70, Fresno, May 22, Farewell Funeral Service Palm bluffs

Wilcox, Helene J., 97, Porterville, May 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory