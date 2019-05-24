Death Notices
Death Notices for Saturday, May 25
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Blevins, Renee E., 52, Clovis, May 22, Neptune Society of Central California
Dews-Goodwin, Jenetta, 64, Fresno, May 21, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Elizaldi, Juventino, 74, Woodlake, May 22, Affordable Direct Cremations
Giometti, Malena, 90, Fresno, May 22, The Neptune Society of Central California
Hedman, Pamela Lynn, 59, Sanger, May 21, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Heng, Hat, 65, Fresno, May 20, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Juarez, Mary, 68, Tulare, May 23, Peers-Loretnzen Funeral Service
Kumulian, Rose Marie, 93, Fresno, May 22, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
McCarter, Donald Milford , 87, Fresno, May 23, Serenity Funeral Services
Paala, Eva Burgos, 89, Fresno, May 20, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Rangel, John, 35, Mendota, May 11, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Rudd, Barbara Jean, 81, Fresno, May 21, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Silveira, Richard George, 66, Clovis, May 22, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Storey, Pamela Joyce, 81, Fresno, May 20, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Torres, Mary, 94, Fresno, May 22, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Vigil, Thomas, 70, Fresno, May 22, Farewell Funeral Service Palm bluffs
Wilcox, Helene J., 97, Porterville, May 22, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
