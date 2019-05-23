Death Notices
Death Notices for Friday, May 24
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aguirre Nunez, Sandra, 49, Fresno, May 17, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Chanthavongsa, Nouphone, 79, Fresno, May 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Davie Sr., Ronald, 80, Fresno, May 19, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Flores, Antonia, 71, Fresno, May 22, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Jordan, Laura Virginia, 91, Fresno, May 20, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Laines de Portillo, Blanca, 78, Fresno, May 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Little, Jeremy Douglas, 57, Exeter, May 21, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Lopez, David, 50, Fresno, May 18, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Martinusen, Mansel, 75, Fresno, May 22, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Mustin, Robert Perry, 63, Tulare, May 22, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Northcraft Jr., Charles, 65, Fresno, May 22, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Pantinople, Imelda Llanos, 70, Fresno, May 22, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Rivera, Mary, 87, Porterville, May 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Rodriguez, Phillip, 84, Madera, May 21, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Russell, Florence Pauline, 97, Fresno, May 2, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Tucker, Irie, 20, Fresno, May 12, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Comments