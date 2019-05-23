Death Notices for Friday, May 24

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aguirre Nunez, Sandra, 49, Fresno, May 17, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Chanthavongsa, Nouphone, 79, Fresno, May 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Davie Sr., Ronald, 80, Fresno, May 19, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Flores, Antonia, 71, Fresno, May 22, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Jordan, Laura Virginia, 91, Fresno, May 20, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Laines de Portillo, Blanca, 78, Fresno, May 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Little, Jeremy Douglas, 57, Exeter, May 21, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Lopez, David, 50, Fresno, May 18, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Martinusen, Mansel, 75, Fresno, May 22, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Mustin, Robert Perry, 63, Tulare, May 22, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Northcraft Jr., Charles, 65, Fresno, May 22, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Pantinople, Imelda Llanos, 70, Fresno, May 22, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Rivera, Mary, 87, Porterville, May 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Rodriguez, Phillip, 84, Madera, May 21, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Russell, Florence Pauline, 97, Fresno, May 2, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Tucker, Irie, 20, Fresno, May 12, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.