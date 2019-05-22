Death Notices for Thursday, May 23

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Cabrera, Maria, 104, Fresno, May 20, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations

Cahoon, Michael Greggory, 61, Clovis, May 19, Boice Funeral Home

Castro, Hopie, 40, Fresno, May 18, Lisle Funeral Home

Gomez, Carmen Singleterry, 61, Reedley, May 20, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Hardy, Marilou, 92, Kerman, May 16, Palm Memorial Kerman Chapel

Kingsby, Joe William, 73, Fresno, May 10, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society, Inc

Marinez Corona, David, 27, Fresno, May 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Martinez, Renato, 75, Fresno, May 10, The Neptune Society of Central California

Minassian, Alice, 82, Fresno, May 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Rosas Godinez, Javier, 72, Orange Cove, May 21, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Wells, June, 84, Fresno, May 10, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home