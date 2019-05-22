Death Notices
Death Notices for Thursday, May 23
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Cabrera, Maria, 104, Fresno, May 20, Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
Cahoon, Michael Greggory, 61, Clovis, May 19, Boice Funeral Home
Castro, Hopie, 40, Fresno, May 18, Lisle Funeral Home
Gomez, Carmen Singleterry, 61, Reedley, May 20, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
Hardy, Marilou, 92, Kerman, May 16, Palm Memorial Kerman Chapel
Kingsby, Joe William, 73, Fresno, May 10, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society, Inc
Marinez Corona, David, 27, Fresno, May 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Martinez, Renato, 75, Fresno, May 10, The Neptune Society of Central California
Minassian, Alice, 82, Fresno, May 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Rosas Godinez, Javier, 72, Orange Cove, May 21, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Wells, June, 84, Fresno, May 10, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
