Death Notices for Wednesday, May 22

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Anderson, David Matthew, 59, Fresno, May 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Anderson, Olivia, 69, Springville, May 20, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Cooper, Jo Joyce, 87, Tulare, May 20, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Creamier, George Allen, 72, Clovis, May 18, Serenity Funeral Services

Durney, Gary Edward, 69, Clovis, May 19, Affordable Direct Cremations

Earhart, Patsy Ruth, 88, Clovis, May 17, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Flores, Juanita, 66, Madera, May 18, Jay Chapel

Gill, Joginder, 87, Porterville, May 20, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Hedrick, Hollie, 84, Fresno, May 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Hergenroeder, Thomas M., 53, Clovis, May 18, Boice Funeral Home

Hoffman, Nancy, 65, Clovis, May 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Huerta, Joseph Jess, 96, Clovis, May 17, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Johnson, Myron, 75, Fresno, May 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Lust, Helen Christina, 87, Fresno, May 20, Lisle Funeral Home

Margosian, George, 82, Dinuba, May 18, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Moore, Nancy Jane, 87, Dinuba, May 16, Affordable Direct Cremations

Najera, Arlene Savala, 81, Fresno, May 16, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Narvaiz, Maliya, infant Porterville, May 18, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Perez, Ruben, 73, Reedley, May 15, Cairns Funeral Home

Ramirez, Alfredo, 77, Fresno, May 9, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Ramirez, Jacob, 85, Fresno, May 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Ramirez, Pedro, 49, Fresno, May 8, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Runnels, John, 87, Coarsegold, May 10, Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel

Sanchez, Catalina, 62, Tulare, May 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Vargas, Elizabeth, 31, Coarsegold, May 19, Sunset Funeral Services

Williams Garcia, Armando, 57, Fresno, May 8, Reade and Sons Funeral Home