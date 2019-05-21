Death Notices
Death Notices for Wednesday, May 22
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Anderson, David Matthew, 59, Fresno, May 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Anderson, Olivia, 69, Springville, May 20, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Cooper, Jo Joyce, 87, Tulare, May 20, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Creamier, George Allen, 72, Clovis, May 18, Serenity Funeral Services
Durney, Gary Edward, 69, Clovis, May 19, Affordable Direct Cremations
Earhart, Patsy Ruth, 88, Clovis, May 17, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Flores, Juanita, 66, Madera, May 18, Jay Chapel
Gill, Joginder, 87, Porterville, May 20, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Hedrick, Hollie, 84, Fresno, May 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Hergenroeder, Thomas M., 53, Clovis, May 18, Boice Funeral Home
Hoffman, Nancy, 65, Clovis, May 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Huerta, Joseph Jess, 96, Clovis, May 17, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Johnson, Myron, 75, Fresno, May 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Lust, Helen Christina, 87, Fresno, May 20, Lisle Funeral Home
Margosian, George, 82, Dinuba, May 18, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Moore, Nancy Jane, 87, Dinuba, May 16, Affordable Direct Cremations
Najera, Arlene Savala, 81, Fresno, May 16, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Narvaiz, Maliya, infant Porterville, May 18, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Perez, Ruben, 73, Reedley, May 15, Cairns Funeral Home
Ramirez, Alfredo, 77, Fresno, May 9, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Ramirez, Jacob, 85, Fresno, May 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Ramirez, Pedro, 49, Fresno, May 8, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Runnels, John, 87, Coarsegold, May 10, Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel
Sanchez, Catalina, 62, Tulare, May 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Vargas, Elizabeth, 31, Coarsegold, May 19, Sunset Funeral Services
Williams Garcia, Armando, 57, Fresno, May 8, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
