Death Notices for Tuesday, May 21

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Chavez, Rebecca, 38, Fresno, May 2, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

DiCicco, Anna, 80, Fresno, May 16, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Dilldine, Waymon William, 85, Fresno, May 17, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Eala, Epifanio Esperanza, 85, Terra Bella, May 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Hackett, Raymond, 80, Fresno, May 9, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Herrera, Terry M., 54, Sanger, May 16, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Leavy, Joann Josephine, 76, Fresno, May 12, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

McCray Jr., Jesse, 86, Fresno, May 8, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Mooradian Joseph Richard, 22, Fresno, May 15, Lisle Funeral Home

Myers, Pearlie Mae, 76, Fresno, May 12, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Perez Magana, Roberto, 52, Fresno, May 5, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Peter, Sheila, 91, Porterville, May 19, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Prince, Mary Magdalene, 91, Fresno, May 16, Boice Funeral Home

Radke, Barbara, 80, Fresno, May 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Redner, Karen Davis, 55, Clovis, May 17, Boice Funeral Home

Steele, Churchill A., 82, Fresno, May 18, Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel

Villalpando De Silva, Maria Elena, 80, Fresno, May 3, Reade and Sons Funeral Home