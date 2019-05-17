Death Notices
Death Notices for Saturday, May 18
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aguilera Carrasco, Ignacia, 78, Reedley, May 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Alcaraz Campos, Victor, 33, Visalia, May 12, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia
Atwood, Rita, 69, Fresno, April 1, Turlock Funeral Home
Aydelott, Regina Faye, 88, Fresno, May 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Diaz Solano, Javier, 31, Fresno, April 20, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Diaz, Eva R., 92, Dinuba, May 15, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Evans, Richard, 58, Fresno, Jan. 16, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Flores Neuman, Blanca Margarita, 61, Fresno, April 26, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Garbett, Clifton, 83, Fresno, May 16, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Hellings, Juanita, 52, Fresno, May 15, Serenity Funeral Services
Jackson, Christopher, 62, Chowchilla, May 7, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Ly, Ted, 48, Fresno, May 12, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
McCraw, Deroy, 83, Fresno, May 15, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Morales, Edelmiro Mesa, 74, Sanger, May 14, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Perez, Rueben, 73, Reedley, May 15, Cairns Funeral Home
Silva, Steven Allen, 25, Clovis, May 14, Serenity Funeral Services
Stoute Mary Lee, 80, Fresno, May 15, Lisle Funeral Home
Taylor, Richard, 28, Chowchilla, May 5, Jay Chapel
Vega, Patty Mae, 82, Fresno, April 13, Affordable Direct Cremations
Wells, Kenneth, 57, Fresno, May 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Whitener, Betty Jean, 67, Tulare, May 14, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
