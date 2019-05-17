Death Notices for Saturday, May 18

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aguilera Carrasco, Ignacia, 78, Reedley, May 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Alcaraz Campos, Victor, 33, Visalia, May 12, Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Visalia

Atwood, Rita, 69, Fresno, April 1, Turlock Funeral Home

Aydelott, Regina Faye, 88, Fresno, May 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Diaz Solano, Javier, 31, Fresno, April 20, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Diaz, Eva R., 92, Dinuba, May 15, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Evans, Richard, 58, Fresno, Jan. 16, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Flores Neuman, Blanca Margarita, 61, Fresno, April 26, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Garbett, Clifton, 83, Fresno, May 16, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Hellings, Juanita, 52, Fresno, May 15, Serenity Funeral Services

Jackson, Christopher, 62, Chowchilla, May 7, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Ly, Ted, 48, Fresno, May 12, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

McCraw, Deroy, 83, Fresno, May 15, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Morales, Edelmiro Mesa, 74, Sanger, May 14, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Perez, Rueben, 73, Reedley, May 15, Cairns Funeral Home

Silva, Steven Allen, 25, Clovis, May 14, Serenity Funeral Services

Stoute Mary Lee, 80, Fresno, May 15, Lisle Funeral Home

Taylor, Richard, 28, Chowchilla, May 5, Jay Chapel

Vega, Patty Mae, 82, Fresno, April 13, Affordable Direct Cremations

Wells, Kenneth, 57, Fresno, May 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Whitener, Betty Jean, 67, Tulare, May 14, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home