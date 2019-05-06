Death Notices
Death Notices for Tuesday, May 7
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Arreola, Jose, 54, Fresno, May 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Ayers Sr., Titus, 68, Fresno, April 25, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Constance Jr., Jack Edwin, 64, Sanger, May 2, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Dempster, Florence Helen, 90, Madera, May 5, Affordable Direct Cremations
Envernizzi, Jack Owen, 78, Fresno, May 1, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Garcia, Socorro Rodriguez, 96, Pinedale, May 1, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Hall, Kenneth, 54, Fresno, May 3, Affordable Direct Cremations
Henry, Ella Mae, 94, Fresno, April 25, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Hernandez, Miguel Angel, 21, Sanger, April 10, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Kawano, Kenneth, 69, Kingsburg, April 30, Creighton Memorial Chapel
McCray Sr., Lorenzo, 78, Fresno, April 24, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Morton, Edward, 78, Fresno, May 1, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Silva, Dollie Irene, 98, Tulare, May 5, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Stanley, Doris, 91, Fresno, May 3, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Young, Sadako, 91, Porterville, May 3, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
