Death Notices
Death Notices for Saturday, May 4
Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Jaimes, Emiliano, 76, Fresno, May 2, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Joyce Venturi, 78, Madera, April 30, Jay Chapel
Kulbeth, Joe Franklin, 76, Fresno, April 25, Lisle Funeral Home
Priest, Maryann, 74, Porterville, May 2, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Solorzano De La Cruz, Jose, 51, Parlier, April 24, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Welker, Martha A., 95, Porterville, May 1, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Comments