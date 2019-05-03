Death Notices for Saturday, May 4

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Jaimes, Emiliano, 76, Fresno, May 2, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Joyce Venturi, 78, Madera, April 30, Jay Chapel

Kulbeth, Joe Franklin, 76, Fresno, April 25, Lisle Funeral Home

Priest, Maryann, 74, Porterville, May 2, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Solorzano De La Cruz, Jose, 51, Parlier, April 24, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Welker, Martha A., 95, Porterville, May 1, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory