Death Notices for Wednesday, March 20

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Baldo, Owen Anton, 87, Porterville, March 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Beckworth, Shirley, 77, Orange Cove, March 12, Cairns Funeral Home
Berlin Jerry Edward, 76, Fresno, March 14, Lisle Funeral Home
Britten, James Edward, 71, Fresno, March 12, Smith Family Chapel, Exeter
Cebreros Jr., Ramon, 58, Mendota, January 30, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Cebreros Sr., Ramon, 89, Mendota, March 8, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Gibson, Paul Willard, 88, Porterville, March 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Guillen Flores, Antonio, 61, Fresno, March 9, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Hamilton, Bob, 87, Fresno, March 16, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Hernandez Palomares, Miriam, 28, Selma, March 11, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Hoernicke, Mary, 103, Fresno, March 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Jacobsen, Kenneth Lee, 82, Fresno, March 16, Affordable Direct Cremations
Jaurigue, Mike, 55, Fresno, March 16, Affordable Direct Cremations
Kellogg, John, 57, Fresno, March 14, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Kollman, Ruth, 99, Clovis, March 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Madrigal-Duarte, Rosamaria, 51, Fresno, March 11, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc
Moreno, Consuelo, 77, Fresno, March 17, Serenity Funeral Services
Moreno, Miguel Castillo , 87, Fresno, March 10, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Pouikhambao, Phoukhong, 77, Fresno, March 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Price, Lana, 73, Visalia, March 18, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Privett Sr., Gary Lee, 76, Fresno, March 18, Lisle Funeral Home
Rabago, Anthony Cruz, 61, Fresno, March 9, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Sherfield, Roy Gene, 79, Squaw Valley, March 16, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Home
Smith, Linda Jean, 66, Porterville, March 15, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Wright, Dee, 77, Clovis, March 14, Boice Funeral Home
