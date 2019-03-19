Death Notices

Death Notices for Wednesday, March 20

Fresno Bee Staff

March 19, 2019 02:23 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Baldo, Owen Anton, 87, Porterville, March 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Beckworth, Shirley, 77, Orange Cove, March 12, Cairns Funeral Home

Berlin Jerry Edward, 76, Fresno, March 14, Lisle Funeral Home

Britten, James Edward, 71, Fresno, March 12, Smith Family Chapel, Exeter

Cebreros Jr., Ramon, 58, Mendota, January 30, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Cebreros Sr., Ramon, 89, Mendota, March 8, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Gibson, Paul Willard, 88, Porterville, March 17, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Guillen Flores, Antonio, 61, Fresno, March 9, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Hamilton, Bob, 87, Fresno, March 16, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Hernandez Palomares, Miriam, 28, Selma, March 11, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Hoernicke, Mary, 103, Fresno, March 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Jacobsen, Kenneth Lee, 82, Fresno, March 16, Affordable Direct Cremations

Jaurigue, Mike, 55, Fresno, March 16, Affordable Direct Cremations

Kellogg, John, 57, Fresno, March 14, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Kollman, Ruth, 99, Clovis, March 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Madrigal-Duarte, Rosamaria, 51, Fresno, March 11, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc

Moreno, Consuelo, 77, Fresno, March 17, Serenity Funeral Services

Moreno, Miguel Castillo , 87, Fresno, March 10, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Pouikhambao, Phoukhong, 77, Fresno, March 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Price, Lana, 73, Visalia, March 18, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Privett Sr., Gary Lee, 76, Fresno, March 18, Lisle Funeral Home

Rabago, Anthony Cruz, 61, Fresno, March 9, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Sherfield, Roy Gene, 79, Squaw Valley, March 16, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Home

Smith, Linda Jean, 66, Porterville, March 15, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Wright, Dee, 77, Clovis, March 14, Boice Funeral Home

