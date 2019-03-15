Death Notices for Saturday, March 16

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Avila, Evelyn, 84, Sanger, March 12, Cairns Funeral Home
Gomez, Emma, 74, Porterville, March 14, Porterville Funeral & Cremtion Center
Huff, Henry, 69, Fresno, Feb. 28, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Miller, Mary “Ernie” Ernestine, 94, Sanger, March 13, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Smith, Marion Ada, 101, Porterville, March 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Steele Jr., James, 57, Madera, March 11, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Toatelegese, Nu’uausala Sauaso, 81, Clovis, March 12, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
