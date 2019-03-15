Death Notices

Death Notices for Saturday, March 16

Fresno Bee Staff

March 15, 2019 12:09 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Avila, Evelyn, 84, Sanger, March 12, Cairns Funeral Home

Gomez, Emma, 74, Porterville, March 14, Porterville Funeral & Cremtion Center

Huff, Henry, 69, Fresno, Feb. 28, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Miller, Mary “Ernie” Ernestine, 94, Sanger, March 13, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Smith, Marion Ada, 101, Porterville, March 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Steele Jr., James, 57, Madera, March 11, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Toatelegese, Nu’uausala Sauaso, 81, Clovis, March 12, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

