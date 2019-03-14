Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, March 15

Fresno Bee Staff

March 14, 2019 02:39 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aguirre, Minnie, 82, Madera, March 11, Jay Chapel

Bonner, Janice Lynn, 71, Fresno, March 11, Affordable Direct Cremations

Broedel, Catherine, 87, Clovis, March 10, Affordable Direct Cremations

Bualai, Chom, 58, Fresno, March 10, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Cummins, Carol Ann, 72, Oakhurst, March 12, Serenity Funeral Services

DeGraw, Thomas Edwin, 72, Fresno, March 9, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Ferreira, Shelia, 76, Fresno, March 11, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Godfrey, Jerry Robert, 67, Porterville, March 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Harrison, Bryce Anthony, 52, Fresno, Dec. 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Huerta, Guadalupe, 74, Fresno, March 9, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Jessen, Virginia Kathryn, 88, Fresno, March 11, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Jimenez, Tony, 69, Fresno, March 10, Serenity Funeral Services

Mortensen, Donald, 75, Fresno, March 13, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Moya, Rebecca C., 71, Porterville, March 13, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Nii, Ted Teruo, 88, Fresno, March 9, Neptune Society of Central California

Ratzlaff, James Noel, 79, Fresno, March 9, Serenity Funeral Services

Sosa, Escolastica O., 81, Porterville, March 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Sylvester, Ronald James, 84, Clovis March 6, Serenity Funeral Services

VanHuss, Thomas Jeffrey, 36, Porterville, March 12, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Weisgerber, Lillian, 78, Clovis, March 11, Neptune Society of Central California

Wolford, Larry, 71, Fresno, March 11, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Woodruff, Donald James, 90, Fresno, March 13, Affordable Direct Cremations

  Comments  