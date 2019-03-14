Death Notices for Friday, March 15

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aguirre, Minnie, 82, Madera, March 11, Jay Chapel
Bonner, Janice Lynn, 71, Fresno, March 11, Affordable Direct Cremations
Broedel, Catherine, 87, Clovis, March 10, Affordable Direct Cremations
Bualai, Chom, 58, Fresno, March 10, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Cummins, Carol Ann, 72, Oakhurst, March 12, Serenity Funeral Services
DeGraw, Thomas Edwin, 72, Fresno, March 9, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Ferreira, Shelia, 76, Fresno, March 11, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Godfrey, Jerry Robert, 67, Porterville, March 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Harrison, Bryce Anthony, 52, Fresno, Dec. 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Huerta, Guadalupe, 74, Fresno, March 9, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Jessen, Virginia Kathryn, 88, Fresno, March 11, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Jimenez, Tony, 69, Fresno, March 10, Serenity Funeral Services
Mortensen, Donald, 75, Fresno, March 13, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Moya, Rebecca C., 71, Porterville, March 13, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Nii, Ted Teruo, 88, Fresno, March 9, Neptune Society of Central California
Ratzlaff, James Noel, 79, Fresno, March 9, Serenity Funeral Services
Sosa, Escolastica O., 81, Porterville, March 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Sylvester, Ronald James, 84, Clovis March 6, Serenity Funeral Services
VanHuss, Thomas Jeffrey, 36, Porterville, March 12, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Weisgerber, Lillian, 78, Clovis, March 11, Neptune Society of Central California
Wolford, Larry, 71, Fresno, March 11, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Woodruff, Donald James, 90, Fresno, March 13, Affordable Direct Cremations
