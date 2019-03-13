Death Notices

Death Notices for Thursday, March 14

Fresno Bee Staff

March 13, 2019 12:59 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Antranikian, Christine Rose, 52, Clovis, March 10, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Azevedo-Martins, Rosemary, 69, Porterville, March 9, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Boam, Irene Constance, 89, Coarsegold, March 11, Affordable Direct Cremations

Brasil, Liduina Marie, 82, Tulare, March 13, Peers-Lorentzen funeral Service

Coyle, Faye Beatrice, 87, Fresno, March 9, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Flores, Dorothy, 87, Sanger, March 10, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Fowler, James E., 92, Fresno, March 9, Boice Funeral Home

Goodman, Robert Earl, 84, Fresno, March 11, Affordable Direct Cremations

Ingles, Steven, 63, Fresno, March 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Jimenez, Louie Cuellar, 92, Fresno, March 7, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Pena, Manuel Heriberto, 76, Clovis, March 9, Boice Funeral Home

Vang, Blia Lee, 62, Fresno, March 8, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Vang, Chou Chia, 76, Fresno, March 11, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Washington Jr. Thomas Edward, 71, Fresno, Feb. 1, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

