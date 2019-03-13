Death Notices for Thursday, March 14

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Antranikian, Christine Rose, 52, Clovis, March 10, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Azevedo-Martins, Rosemary, 69, Porterville, March 9, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Boam, Irene Constance, 89, Coarsegold, March 11, Affordable Direct Cremations
Brasil, Liduina Marie, 82, Tulare, March 13, Peers-Lorentzen funeral Service
Coyle, Faye Beatrice, 87, Fresno, March 9, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Flores, Dorothy, 87, Sanger, March 10, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Fowler, James E., 92, Fresno, March 9, Boice Funeral Home
Goodman, Robert Earl, 84, Fresno, March 11, Affordable Direct Cremations
Ingles, Steven, 63, Fresno, March 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Jimenez, Louie Cuellar, 92, Fresno, March 7, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Pena, Manuel Heriberto, 76, Clovis, March 9, Boice Funeral Home
Vang, Blia Lee, 62, Fresno, March 8, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Vang, Chou Chia, 76, Fresno, March 11, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Washington Jr. Thomas Edward, 71, Fresno, Feb. 1, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
